CTL Unveils Enhanced Chromebook Fleet Management Services for Large EdTech Deployments

The Refreshed Complete Fleet Service Now Includes New Student Repair Curriculum, IT Asset Disposition Capabilities, and Other Features to Save K-12 IT Time and Cost

CTL, a leading education technology lifecycle partner, announced today a newly refreshed Complete Fleet Service for extensive networks of physical or virtual schools. Intended for large EdTech deployments, CTL combines the flexibility and customization schools need with deep, scale-tested logistics and technical expertise to ensure streamlined rollouts for Chromebooks and related EdTech.

CTL

CTL recently upgraded its Complete Fleet Service with new capabilities, including a new student repair CTE curriculum, new certified IT asset disposition capabilities, and a host of new concierge services, including 3rd party software collaborations and refreshed online ordering portals for schools.

"Successfully deploying thousands of Chromebooks and other EdTech requires a detailed, hands-on approach, not just a shipping label. With our newly enhanced Complete Fleet Service, we act as an extension of our customers' IT teams, providing the custom, concierge-level support needed to ensure every device is ready for teaching and learning from day one," said Jason Mendenhall, CEO of CTL.

Streamlining EdTech Deployments, Amplifying Learning

CTL's Complete Fleet Services includes services throughout the program lifecycle that save K12 IT staff time, cost, and effort. From strategy through procurement, deployment, maintenance, and now retirement, CTL offers white-glove service in a 1:1 technology lifecycle partnership with clients. Including the new services, CTL's Complete Fleet Service now features:

Program planning and consulting - CTL's dedicated account management provides best-practice planning and advice, provides IT consulting for infrastructure or other program needs, and creates a program plan that achieves client goals.

- CTL's dedicated account management provides best-practice planning and advice, provides IT consulting for infrastructure or other program needs, and creates a program plan that achieves client goals. Best-fit device solutions - CTL curates a mix of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, Apple devices, Windows devices, interactive panels, carts, accessories, and other devices to deliver a best-in-class EdTech solution. In addition to new devices, CTL offers refurbished options as well.

- CTL curates a mix of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, Apple devices, Windows devices, interactive panels, carts, accessories, and other devices to deliver a best-in-class EdTech solution. In addition to new devices, CTL offers refurbished options as well. Smooth configuration and deployment - CTL expertly manages the significant logistical complexity of your large program configuration and deployment, with a wide array of customized configuration options, ZTE enrollment, asset tagging, custom branding, asset management, new 3rd party software collaborations, and effortless drop shipping to any number of locations.

CTL expertly manages the significant logistical complexity of your large program configuration and deployment, with a wide array of customized configuration options, ZTE enrollment, asset tagging, custom branding, asset management, and effortless drop shipping to any number of locations. Concierge project management- Clients enjoy dedicated, executive-level account management and technical service throughout their program, including weekly or monthly sync meetings, reporting customized to client data needs and cadence, and newly refreshed private-branded online ordering portals.

Clients enjoy dedicated, executive-level account management and technical service throughout their program, including weekly or monthly sync meetings, reporting customized to client data needs and cadence, and Simplify maintenance. For CTL devices, CTL provides several device maintenance and repair options, including authorized CTL depot repair, authorized self-repair programs, and a new student repair curriculum for career and technical education (CTE) .

For CTL devices, CTL provides several device maintenance and repair options, including authorized CTL depot repair, authorized self-repair programs, and . New IT asset disposition services. CTL clients can now reclaim value from retired computing assets. As a Certified B Corporation, CTL now offers significant e-waste mitigation services including device buybacks with cash back or credit toward new device purchases, certified and audited data destruction, and R2v3 certified recycling to avoid environmental harm.

"Our reputation was built on delivering some of the most demanding, large-scale Chromebook deployments in education. Other companies sell devices; we deliver fully-managed solutions. For any school network facing a complex rollout, our team's depth of experience isn't just a benefit—it's the single most important factor for guaranteeing teaching and learning success from day one," explained Mendenhall.

For more information on the complete menu of services available with CTL's Complete Fleet Services and to request a quote, visit the CTL website.

