CTTP Family of Companies Rebrands as Road Warrior Parts & Service

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Truck and Trailer Parts ("CTTP"), a national distributor of aftermarket parts for the U.S. heavy-duty truck and trailer industries, today announced that it, and its family of companies, have rebranded as Road Warrior Parts & Service.

The decision follows a sustained period of accelerated growth and increased acquisition velocity, adding several new brands to the Road Warrior family. As the Company has rapidly added locations, expertise, and resources to its platform, consolidating its family of brands under Road Warrior Parts & Service provides a unifying banner for our employees and family of brands while maintaining the legacies that make each brand unique. It is our hope that Road Warrior becomes the leading home for regional heavy-duty repair shops and parts distributors when owners look for a transition partner who will take care of their employees, provide them flexible transition strategies and protect their brand legacy.

Beyond its core parts distribution business, Road Warrior has meaningfully expanded into the repair sector, adding standard and specialized service capabilities that complement its distribution footprint. This expansion positions Road Warrior as a comprehensive partner for distributors, fleets, repair shops, and heavy-duty truck owners alike.

The Company has also significantly grown its trailer manufacturing and OEM distribution division by scaling its axle assembly capabilities - strengthening its position as a strategic manufacturing partner.

As Road Warrior Parts & Service, the Company will continue its strategy of growth through acquisition, organic investment, and expansion of its parts distribution and repair network to better serve the heavy-duty aftermarket.

About Road Warrior Parts & Service

Road Warrior Parts & Service is a national distributor of aftermarket parts and a provider of repair services for the heavy-duty truck and trailer industries. The Company carries over 350+ nationally recognized brands, including its growing Road Warrior private label line, and serves a diverse customer base across multiple end-markets including intermodal, freight and shipping, distribution, leasing services, repair services, and OEM manufacturers. With their coast-to-coast presence of parts distribution and service, Road Warrior aims to bring the highest quality parts and service to their customers. www.roadwarriorbrands.com

About Sope Creek Capital

Sope Creek Capital, an Atlanta-based family office and founded by logistics veteran Kevin Nolan, is focused on providing buyout, growth and venture capital to industry-leading companies and entrepreneurs within the transportation, distribution and logistics space. Sope Creek Capital has a proven, industry-focused model designed to build distinctive companies within the supply chain ecosystem. Sope Creek Capital is the lead investor and operational partner for Road Warrior Parts & Service. www.sopecreekcap.com

SOURCE Road Warrior Parts & Service