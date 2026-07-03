Road Warrior Parts & Service Continues to Build Industry Leading Heavy-Duty Network with Multiple Acquisitions

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Road Warrior Parts & Service, a national distributor of aftermarket parts and provider of repair services for heavy-duty trucks and trailers, has recently announced the completion of multiple acquisitions. These acquisitions further strengthen its heavy-duty parts distribution and repair network and advance the Company's strategy of building a leading national platform spanning both parts and service.

As part of this growth, Road Warrior has meaningfully improved its distribution network, expanded its repair operations, and deepened its service offerings, including the addition of a mobile repair business line. The Company's deep expertise in heavy-duty parts sourcing and procurement enhances its repair operations, enabling customers to benefit from faster turnaround times, reliable parts availability, and a more comprehensive service offering.

We are pleased to announce that we have added three new legacies to our family of Road Warrior Brands: (www.roadwarriorbrands.com)

LASCO Heavy Duty (KY). Founded in 1927, Louisville Auto Spring & Brake offers custom spring manufacturing and repair, ABS trailer repairs, wheel alignments, axle repairs, and heavy-duty brake service. LASCO continued to grow, expanding its operations to Lexington, Kentucky, as they continued to expand service to the transportation and freight markets. "Selling our business wasn't just a financial decision - it was about finding the right home for our employees and customers. Road Warrior proved throughout the process that they cared about both. They were transparent, fair, and followed through on every commitment they made. Looking back, we'd make the same decision again." - David Washbish, LASCO (louisvilleautospring.net)

Bob Rasch, Managing Director of Ridgefield Partners, commented, "It was a privilege to work with Mr. Washbish (President of LASCO) to find the right home for their century old family business. The Sope Creek and Road Warrior teams have a strong pulse on what's important in the industry - their focus on people and supporting Owners through an efficient and transparent transaction process sets them apart in the industry. We are excited to see what these companies accomplish together and for the growth ahead."

"It has been an exciting and rewarding experience to dive into the world of heavy-duty repair and parts distribution, it's an industry not only filled with men and women who are extremely knowledgeable about their business, but also filled with just high-caliber, good people. We're honored to have the opportunity to bring together a group of like-minded individuals with a common goal – providing high-quality heavy-duty solutions to customers by building and supporting a team of high-quality heavy-duty professionals." Joe Petosa, Parter at Sope Creek Capital and Chief Financial Officer at Road Warrior Parts & Service.

Mid-States Tire and Retread (MO). Serving the greater Kansas City area, Mid-States Tire & Retread offers tire sales, in-shop service, and 24/7 mobile roadside assistance for heavy duty trucks and trailers in need of repair within a 100-mile radius of Kansas City. (mid-statesretreaders.com)

Colton Truck Terminal Garage (CA). Founded in 1956, Colton Truck Terminal Garage is a heavy-duty repair shop for trucks, RVs, and motorhomes in need of service in the Southern California area. Specializing in a wide variety of brake and suspension work, Colton is a one stop shop for any truck repair needs. coltontruck.com

Road Warrior continues to actively pursue opportunities, seeking top-tier brands in both heavy-duty parts distribution and repair to expand the breadth, depth and geographic reach of its network. If you are interested in selling your heavy-duty business or looking for a transition partner please contact [email protected]

About Road Warrior Parts & Service

Road Warrior Parts & Service is a national distributor of aftermarket parts and a provider of repair services for the heavy-duty truck and trailer industries. The Company carries over 350+ nationally recognized brands, including its growing Road Warrior private label line, and serves a diverse customer base across multiple end-markets including intermodal, freight and shipping, distribution, leasing services, repair services, and OEM manufacturers. With their coast-to-coast presence of parts distribution and service, Road Warrior aims to bring the highest quality parts and service to their customers. www.roadwarriorbrands.com

About Sope Creek Capital

Sope Creek Capital, an Atlanta-based family office and founded by logistics veteran Kevin Nolan, is focused on providing buyout, growth and venture capital to industry-leading companies and entrepreneurs within the transportation, distribution and logistics space. Sope Creek Capital has a proven, industry-focused model designed to build distinctive companies within the supply chain ecosystem. Sope Creek Capital is the lead investor and operational partner for Road Warrior Parts & Service. www.sopecreekcap.com

About Ridgefield Partners

Ridgefield Partners is a specialized mergers & acquisitions firm servicing middle-market companies throughout North America. Ridgefield combines a proven track record in M&A, private equity, and investment banking with the perspective of having owned, operated, and sold businesses. Ridgefield has offices in Denver, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Memphis, Houston, and Indianapolis. The Ridgefield team representing LASCO was led by Bob Rasch. www.ridgefieldpartners.com

SOURCE Road Warrior Parts & Service