CUJO AI Unveils Its First Containerized Application for RDK-Powered Broadband CPE

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI, the global leader in network intelligence and cybersecurity solutions for service providers, will demonstrate its first containerized application built for RDK-B (RDK Broadband) customer premises equipment (CPE) at the RDK Tech Summit in Düsseldorf on June 16–17.

The application is deployed independently of gateway firmware and without dependency on OEM or operator upgrade cycles. Post this Magnus Olden, SVP of Innovation and Industry Strategy, CUJO AI

The application was built by CUJO AI and runs on the RDK-B platform using a containerized software environment. The live demonstration will show how the application can be deployed with a single command, independently of gateway firmware and without dependency on OEM or operator upgrade cycles. The work demonstrates a new deployment model for broadband applications on operator gateways.

"Operators want faster and more flexible ways to introduce new services without waiting for firmware upgrade cycles," said Magnus Olden, SVP of Innovation and Industry Strategy at CUJO AI. "RDK-B creates a foundation for application-based deployment models that can simplify operations and accelerate innovation across broadband platforms."

"The use of software containers is a highly portable approach for operators seeking to streamline software development and lifecycle management efforts across broadband CPE," said Jason Briggs, President and GM of RDK. "We commend CUJO AI for its ongoing commitment to the RDK community and look forward to seeing this latest innovation at the 2026 RDK Tech Summit."

At the summit, Magnus Olden will also present CUJO AI's experience building upon RDK-B, covering the integration process, deployment model, and the technical architecture behind the live demonstration.

The demonstration will run live throughout the summit at the Hilton Düsseldorf.

About CUJO AI

CUJO AI enables service providers to understand, serve, and protect consumers with advanced cybersecurity and granular network and device intelligence. The CUJO AI Intelligence platform — built on 72,000 device models and deployed across 63 million homes — gives service providers deep, continuous visibility into every connected device and network behavior from day one. CUJO AI Services delivers active security, digital parenting, and scam protection for service providers ready to monetize that intelligence with subscriber-facing products. Advanced AI algorithms help NSPs uncover previously unavailable insights to raise the bar for customer experience and retention with new value propositions and improved operations. Fully compliant with all privacy regulations, CUJO AI is trusted by the world's largest broadband operators, including Comcast, Charter Communications, T-Mobile USA, Deutsche Telekom, TELUS, Sky Italia, Sky UK, Rogers, Cox, Shaw, Videotron, BT and EE.

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SOURCE CUJO AI