CUJO AI First to Deliver Network-Level Protection Against Crypto Investment Scams

Built for network service providers to detect crypto investment scams that bypass platform-level controls

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI, the global leader in network intelligence and cybersecurity solutions for network service providers (NSPs), today introduced network-level scam detection capabilities specifically designed to address modern crypto investment scams - a fast-evolving threat category that frequently bypasses traditional app- and platform-based protections.

This structural complexity helps explain why crypto investment scams have been successful. In 2025, an estimated $17 billion was stolen globally through crypto-related scams and fraud (Chainalysis, 2026). A growing share of these losses reflects scams operating beyond any single platform and disproportionately affecting everyday users rather than institutional traders.

As crypto scams grow in scale and sophistication, network-level protection is critical for keeping consumers safe. Post this

Unlike traditional investment fraud, crypto investment scams rely on rotating websites, wallet-based interactions, and social engineering coordinated across platforms and messaging services. No single app or platform sees the full picture — which is why the network layer is increasingly where these threats become visible.

"Crypto investment scams are designed to evade any single platform or app — that's what makes them so effective. The network is the one place where the full picture comes together, and that's exactly where we step in," said Chris Turner, Chief Product Officer at CUJO AI.

CUJO AI's expanded capabilities correlate crypto scam-related infrastructure and behavioral patterns across domains and services at the network layer. Rather than replacing existing controls, CUJO AI complements them by addressing the small fraction of scam activity that only becomes visible once it has passed across multiple platforms.

Protection against crypto investment scams builds on CUJO AI's established network security suite, which already enables service providers to deliver safe browsing, infrastructure-level threat blocking, behavioral detection, and protection against compromised devices. Phishing detection has long been part of this approach; extending these capabilities to address crypto-enabled investment fraud reflects how the same signals are now being used in new ways.

The new capabilities are now available to CUJO AI's NSP partners, protecting more than 30 million households across North America and Europe. As crypto scams grow in scale and sophistication, network-level protection is becoming a critical part of keeping consumers safe.

About CUJO AI

CUJO AI enables NSPs to understand, serve, and protect consumers with advanced cybersecurity and granular network and device intelligence. Advanced AI algorithms help NSPs uncover previously unavailable insights to raise the bar for customer experience and retention with new value propositions and improved operations. Fully compliant with all privacy regulations, CUJO AI is trusted by the world's largest broadband operators, including Comcast, Charter Communications, T-Mobile USA, Deutsche Telekom, TELUS, Sky Italia, Sky UK, Rogers, Cox, Shaw, Videotron, BT and EE.

CONTACT:

Viktorija Vilke

[email protected]

SOURCE CUJO AI