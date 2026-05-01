Cultural Care Au Pair Launches Educator Discount for New Host Families

Largest sponsor of the au pair cultural exchange program offers $1,000 discount to help educators access flexible, reliable childcare

BOSTON, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cultural Care Au Pair is proud to announce a new $1,000 discount for educators joining the au pair program as first-time host families. Available through September 30, 2026, the offer recognizes the unique childcare challenges that teachers and school staff face—and the ways in which the au pair program is a natural fit for their lives inside and outside of the classroom.

New host families where at least one parent or guardian is employed as an educator in a preschool, K-12, or higher education institution are eligible for the discount when they match with an au pair for a minimum of 26 weeks between April 16 and September 30, 2026. With school schedules that shift dramatically across the year, educators often find that traditional childcare options simply don't work for them. The au pair program offers a flexible, live-in solution that adapts to the rhythms of an academic calendar, early mornings, after-school hours, and everything in between.

Cultural Care has long championed access to the au pair program for communities with distinct childcare needs. Building on the success of its military family discount, the company is now expanding that commitment to the millions of educators across the country who dedicate their careers to shaping future generations.

"The au pair program is an ideal match for educator families—it's flexible, affordable, and rooted in the same spirit of curiosity and cultural exchange that educators bring to their classrooms every day," said Natalie Jordan, Senior Vice President at Cultural Care Au Pair. "We're excited to connect more educator families with this incredible program."

To be eligible for the Cultural Care educator discount, families must be new to Cultural Care, have at least one parent or guardian employed as an educator in a preschool, K-12, or higher education institution, and select "Education" as their occupation when creating their profile. Families must match with an au pair for a minimum of 26 weeks. The offer is not combinable with other discounts except the referral discount and cannot be applied retroactively.

An au pair is a young person from abroad who comes to America on a specially designated cultural exchange visa and lives with an American family for a maximum of two years, receiving a weekly stipend, room and board, and educational opportunities in return for providing limited childcare support to their host family. For nearly forty years, the au pair program has been an important form of "kitchen table diplomacy" — breaking down cultural barriers and helping young adults become better global citizens.

About Cultural Care

Cultural Care is the largest designated sponsor of the U.S. State Department-regulated au pair program. For over 35 years, we have placed more than 145,000 au pairs in the homes of American host families, creating memories and cross-cultural connections that last a lifetime.

SOURCE Cultural Care Au Pair