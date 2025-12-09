New Study Underscores Urgent Need for Flexible, Culturally Enriching Childcare for American Families

Majority of Parents Report Challenges Due to Inflexible Childcare Options

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A study released today by Cultural Care Au Pair, the largest designated sponsor of the U.S. State Department-regulated au pair program, reveals ongoing frustration from American parents with the lack of flexibility in the nation's childcare options, underscoring the need for more adaptable solutions that meet modern family needs. Findings show that most parents feel negatively affected by inflexible childcare options, while families who host an au pair report higher satisfaction and greater appreciation for the cultural enrichment the program provides.

Key Findings:

More than 6 in 10 parents reported being negatively affected by inflexible childcare. Safety, flexibility, and cost are universal priorities—but only flexibility consistently drives dissatisfaction.

Respondents who rely on the au pair program as a component of their childcare solution are more satisfied than those who do not participate in the program (+6.7%). Parents recognize the value of exposing their children to global cultures, with 82% of respondents saying it was at least somewhat important for their child to have cultural learning opportunities.

"This survey underscores that families want more than just childcare—they want flexibility, trust, and meaningful experiences for their children," said Samantha Janney, Executive Vice President at Cultural Care Au Pair. "Hosting an au pair offers all three. Families benefit from dependable and adaptable childcare, while children develop a deeper appreciation for global cultures. It's a win for American families and communities, and the au pairs from abroad who participate in the program."

Inflexible Care Disrupts Family Life

The majority of parents surveyed (63%) reported that inflexible childcare schedules and/or a lack of availability from childcare providers have negatively impacted their work or personal well-being. Families cite a lack of backup care and restricted hours as key pain points, particularly during the summer and back-to-school seasons, when irregular schedules and a need for childcare outside of 9-5 are more common.

With schedules that can shift week-to-week, the au pair program offers access to live-in care that can be individually customized to the needs of a family—whether it's managing school pickups, support during the holidays or return-to-office periods, or an extra set of hands that enable more connected time with family.

Au Pairs Boost Childcare Satisfaction

Parents are actively looking for more flexible options, even when satisfied with their current care. Despite 81% of parents reporting satisfaction with their current arrangements, many are exploring alternatives due to challenges with limited hours, inconsistent coverage, or rigid schedules.

Respondents who rely on the au pair program as a component of their childcare solution reported being more satisfied than those who do not. On average, parents report more satisfaction with their childcare solution when it includes an au pair compared to when it includes a daycare center.

Global Experiences, Local Care

An au pair is a young person from abroad who comes to America on a specially designated cultural exchange visa and is welcomed into the home of an American family for up to two years, receiving a weekly stipend, room and board, and educational opportunities. In return, an au pair becomes a consistent caregiver for children in the home for up to 45 hours each week.

82% of parents said that it was at least somewhat important for their child to have cultural learning opportunities, with more than half of parents saying it was very or extremely important. Au pairs welcomed into the homes of American families share traditions, recipes, songs, and experiences with their host families—nurturing the development of lifelong relationships that span the globe.

Methodology

Findings come from survey responses from 681 parents who have school-aged children with childcare needs. The survey was authored by Cultural Care Au Pair and conducted through Survey Monkey.

About Cultural Care Au Pair

Cultural Care is the largest designated sponsor of the U.S. State Department-regulated au pair program. For 35 years, we have placed more than 175,000 au pairs in the homes of American host families, creating memories and cross-cultural connections that last a lifetime.

