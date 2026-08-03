Culver's Gives the Fried Pickle a Wisconsin Pub-Style Upgrade

New, made-to-order Fried Pickle Pub Burger leads limited-time back-to-school lineup that also brings two new Flavors of the Day and return of pumpkin treats

Summary:

Culver's new Fried Pickle Pub Burger—crispy fried pickles; fresh, never-frozen beef; real cheddar cheese; and tangy Brewpub Sauce on a soft pretzel bun—joins the brand's signature Pub Burger lineup for a limited time, Aug. 3 through Sept. 27, while supplies last.

Fried Pickles are also available as a side during the same window.

Two new Flavors of the Day expand Culver's Fresh Frozen Custard lineup: Peanut Butter Fudge Brownie arrives at restaurants systemwide on Wednesday, Aug. 5, followed by OREO ® REESE'S Cheesecake on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

REESE'S Cheesecake on Wednesday, Sept. 2. Culver's fan-favorite pumpkin treats return this fall, led by the new Pumpkin S'mores Concrete Mixer alongside the Pumpkin Spice Shake and Salted Caramel Pumpkin Concrete Mixer, available beginning Sept. 8.

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Back-to-school season means packed calendars, early alarms and dinners squeezed between practices and homework. This year, Culver's is meeting the moment with a limited-time lineup built for families on the go, led by the new Fried Pickle Pub Burger and joined by two new Flavors of the Day and the return of pumpkin treats.

Culver's new Fried Pickle Pub Burger with a side of Fried Pickles

Inspired by flavors drawn straight from Wisconsin's pub and supper-club tradition, the Fried Pickle Pub Burger features fresh, never-frozen beef, real cheddar cheese, crispy fried pickles and a tangy Brewpub Sauce on a soft pretzel bun. The burger is one of a series of Pub Burgers that Culver's mapped out for 2026 to delight guests who consistently embrace bold, crave-worthy twists on the classics.

"A fried pickle on a burger only works if the pickle stays crisp and the brine balances the richness of the beef," said Kasey McDonald, Culver's head of culinary. "We're confident our Fried Pickle Pub Burger will exceed guests' expectations because, like the burgers that came before it in our Pub Burger lineup, it's innovative, crafted and unmistakably Culver's."

The Pub Burger—and Fried Pickles guests can order as a side—are available Aug. 3 through Sept. 27 while supplies last.

The variety continues at the custard counter. Culver's is adding two new Flavors of the Day—both developed through the same research-driven process behind its rotation of more than 30 flavors. Peanut Butter Fudge Brownie arrives systemwide Wednesday, Aug. 5, layering chocolate Fresh Frozen Custard with gooey brownie pieces, ribbons of REESE'S Peanut Butter and rich fudge. OREO® REESE'S Cheesecake follows on Wednesday, Sept. 2, folding crunchy OREO® Cookie Pieces, REESE'S Peanut Butter Cups and cheesecake into Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard.

Fall flavors round out the season. The new Pumpkin S'mores Concrete Mixer joins the returning Pumpkin Spice Shake and Salted Caramel Pumpkin Concrete Mixer, each made with real pumpkin spice and Culver's Fresh Frozen Custard, beginning Sept. 8.

From a bold new burger to a season of custard firsts, Culver's back-to-school lineup comes down to a simple idea: genuine care, and something new to look forward to, can turn an ordinary, hectic day into a moment worth savoring. To find the nearest Culver's restaurant and stay up to date on upcoming menu launches, visit culvers.com.

About Culver's:

For over 40 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 1,050 family-owned and operated restaurants in 26 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

CONTACT

Cody Amble

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608-256-6357

SOURCE Culver's