Culver's Offers Fresh Frozen Custard for a $1 Donation to Support Agriculture on May 7

National restaurant chain's annual fundraiser returns to benefit FFA

Summary:

Culver's twelfth annual Scoops of Thanks Day returns Thursday, May 7, 2026 , inviting guests nationwide to enjoy a single scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard in exchange for a $1 donation to support agricultural education .

, inviting guests nationwide to enjoy a single scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard in exchange for a . All proceeds benefit local FFA chapters through Culver's Thank You Farmers ® Project. Funds will help support hands-on learning experiences for the next generation of agricultural leaders.

through Culver's Thank You Farmers Project. Funds will help support hands-on learning experiences for the next generation of agricultural leaders. Since launching in 2016, Scoops of Thanks Day has raised more than $1 million for agriculture education, with 171,319 scoops of Fresh Frozen Custard served in 2025 alone .

for agriculture education, with . Guests will have the option to enjoy a single scoop of Vanilla or Chocolate Fresh Frozen Custard, or try Blue Barn Brownie, this year's Scoops of Thanks Day flavor featuring Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard swirled with fudge and caramel and topped with gooey brownie pieces.

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Culver's is once again inviting guests to give back to agriculture during this year's annual Scoops of Thanks Day fundraiser, returning Thursday, May 7, 2026. For one day only, guests can enjoy a single scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard in exchange for a $1 donation to support local agricultural education.

The initiative is part of Culver's Thank You Farmers Project. Launched in 2013, the ongoing effort supports agricultural education, celebrates the farmers working to provide our food supply and has raised more than $8 million for agriculture.

Culver's® Scoops of Thanks Day returns Thursday, May 7.

In 2025 alone, guests enjoyed 171,319 scoops of Fresh Frozen Custard on Scoops of Thanks Day, turning a simple treat into real impact for agricultural education in their communities. Since Scoops of Thanks Day began in 2016, Culver's guests have helped raise more than $1 million for local FFA chapters.

"Seeing Scoops of Thanks Day continue to grow over the years has been incredibly special," said Alison Demmer, senior public relations manager at Culver's. "It's a reflection of how much our guests and restaurant teams care about supporting agriculture and giving back."

To celebrate the occasion, Culver's is introducing Blue Barn Brownie, a Flavor of the Day created for this year's Scoops of Thanks Day and inspired by the Thank You Farmers Project. The flavor features Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard swirled with fudge and caramel and topped with gooey brownie pieces, offering guests a sweet way to give back.

To learn more about Scoops of Thanks Day or find a participating Culver's restaurant, visit culvers.com/locator.

About Culver's:

For over 40 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 1,050 family-owned and operated restaurants in 26 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About National FFA Organization:

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 1,042,245 student members as part of 9,407 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and X.

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Cody Amble

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SOURCE Culver's