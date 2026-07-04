Cunard's Queen Mary 2 Takes Centre Stage During America's 250th Anniversary Celebration in New York Harbour

Anchored in a prime position, Queen Mary 2 gave guests front-row views of one of the most significant Fourth of July celebrations ever staged, featuring the largest gathering of tall ships and naval vessels ever seen in New York City. The celebration drew national attention as NBC's TODAY broadcast live from Queen Mary 2, with Jenna Bush Hager reporting from the ship during the historic festivities.

The day featured the International Parade of Sail, with more than 100 vessels parading through the harbour, including 47 tall ships from 20 nations, sailing from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge past the Statue of Liberty and up the Hudson River to the George Washington Bridge.

Guests also witnessed an International Naval Review, during which a Navy vessel formally acknowledged the anchored fleet of 37 U.S. and allied naval ships. The celebrations continued with a military flypast led by the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels featuring more than 150 aircraft, including the Red Arrows, and a spectacular fireworks display lighting up the iconic Manhattan skyline.

Celebrating A Historic Connection

The occasion held special significance for Cunard, as 4 July marks the anniversary of the company's very first crossing. On 4 July 1840, RMS Britannia, the line's first ship, departed Liverpool for Boston, launching the world's first regularly scheduled transatlantic steamship service, and forever transforming travel, trade and communication between Britain and the United States. That connection has never been broken, with Cunard ships crossing the Atlantic every year since.

For nearly two centuries, Cunard has been woven into the story of America's growth. Between 1840 and 1923, an estimated one in five immigrants arrived in North America aboard a Cunard ship, helping shape generations of American families and communities.

New York has always held a special place in Cunard's story as the gateway for generations crossing the Atlantic in pursuit of opportunity. Cunard first sailed into New York Harbour in December 1847, when the wooden paddle steamer Hibernia arrived to crowds lining the waterfront. Since then, the luxury cruise line has celebrated several defining moments in New York City. In 2008, three Cunard Queens - Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth 2 and Queen Victoria - came together in New York Harbour for a landmark rendezvous, which was repeated in 2011. Today, Cunard's presence remains a defining part of the city's maritime history, with the line having called at the Port of New York every year since December 1847 - more than 178 years, and longer than any other port in its history.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: "Queen Mary 2 is an iconic ship, and she represents the transatlantic story itself. To have her at the heart of Sail4th 250 on such a significant day felt incredibly special, with New York as the backdrop and our guests enjoying a front-row view of the celebrations. Over the years, our Queens have welcomed well-known names from film, music and the arts, and that sense of occasion is part of what makes sailing with Cunard so distinctive. From Elizabeth Taylor to Audrey Hepburn and Ed Sheeran, people have chosen Cunard for landmark journeys, and it felt fitting to see Queen Mary 2 taking centre stage in New York for this historic occasion."

Chris O'Brien, President of Sail4th 250 New York, said: "The participation of Queen Mary 2 in these festivities as the most elegant hostess for her guests made the commemoration of American independence most meaningful for our international partnerships. The sight of this magnificent ocean liner amidst all the pageantry and camaraderie in New York Harbor created indelible memories for a new generation of young sailors and families. She will always be welcome in our waters."

About The World's Only Ocean Liner

As the flagship of the Cunard fleet, Queen Mary 2 is renowned as the world's only ocean liner and is the only ship offering regularly scheduled Transatlantic Crossings between New York and Southampton. Throughout its history, Cunard ships have welcomed some of the world's most celebrated figures, including Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn and Frank Sinatra. Today, Cunard continues to blend timeless elegance with modern luxury aboard a fleet of four Queens sailing to destinations around the globe.

For more information about Cunard, visit www.cunard.com and to find out more about Cunard's special Event Voyages, click here.

Notes to Editors

For further press information, please contact:

Cunard UK: Tara Baker, PR Manager, [email protected], +44 (0)7826 019053

Cunard North America: [email protected]

Sail4th 250: Peter Himler, Flatiron Communications, [email protected], +1 516-729-6461

Social Media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cunard

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cunardline

YouTube: www.youtube.com/wearecunard

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cunardline

Media Assets

Cunard photography is available online at https://cunard.assetbank-server.com

Email: [email protected]

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ABOUT CUNARD:

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840.

The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, world-class enrichment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with two-Michelin starred chef Michel Roux, and inspiring guest speakers, to Broadway and West End award-winning theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships: Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. For more information, visit www.cunard.com. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton, UK and is part of Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company with a portfolio of cruise lines operating in over 800 ports & destinations worldwide. (NYSE: CCL).

ABOUT SAIL4TH 250:

Sail4th 250 is a non-partisan, 501(c)(3) non-profit organisation and the successor to Operation Sail, Inc. — the organisation President Kennedy endorsed in 1961 to use spectacular tall ship gatherings to "promote international friendship, maritime heritage, and support for sail training." On July 4, 2026, Sail4th 250 will host an International Parade of Sail alongside the International Naval Review 250, creating the largest maritime gathering in U.S. history. Sail4th 250 is part of the Sail250® America five-city East Coast consortium. www.sail4th.org

SOURCE Cunard