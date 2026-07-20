Cunard Reveals Plans for Extensive Queen Victoria Transformation

The luxurious 2,000-guest ship will undergo a three-week refit in Rotterdam this autumn, unveiling a refreshed Grand Lobby, reimagined Queens Room, enhanced Cunard Grill Suites, and the introduction of The Pavilion Wellness Café. Download images of the refreshed spaces here.

VALENCIA, Calif., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cunard, the world's most iconic luxury cruise line, today revealed plans for an extensive transformation of Queen Victoria, with the elegant ship set to emerge from dry dock this fall with refreshed signature spaces including Cunard Grills suites and the introduction of The Pavilion Wellness Café.

The luxurious 2,000-guest ship will enter dry dock at Damen Shiprepair in Rotterdam from October 17-November 5, 2026, returning to service ready to welcome guests on board for the remainder of her 2026 voyages and 2027 program.

The luxurious 2,000-guest ship will undergo a three-week refit in Rotterdam this autumn, unveiling a refreshed Grand Lobby, reimagined Queens Room, enhanced Cunard Grill Suites, and the introduction of The Pavilion Wellness Café. Download images of the refreshed spaces here.

Queen Victoria's Transformation

Queen Victoria's signature spaces will each be thoughtfully revitalized, with a refreshed Grand Lobby to enhance the sense of arrival and reinforce the timeless elegance she is renowned for. The iconic Queens Room will also be reimagined, ensuring it continues to set the perfect scene for Cunard's signature Afternoon Tea, live music and glamorous Gala Evenings.

Cunard's Grill Suites experience – a hallmark of Cunard's luxury offering – will be refreshed and elevated. Queens Grill and Princess Grill Suites will be enhanced with sumptuous furnishings, sophisticated detailing, and thoughtful design, delivering the ultimate in comfort and style at sea.

Eight additional Britannia staterooms will also be introduced, including three from a new premium category, Britannia Deluxe Oceanview, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows for panoramic ocean views. The new staterooms will go on sale starting July 20, for voyages sailing from November 11, 2026.

Introducing The Pavilion Wellness Café

Reflecting the growing importance of wellness to today's luxury traveler, Queen Victoria will become the third Queen in the Cunard fleet to introduce The Pavilion Wellness Café, following its highly successful launch on Queen Anne in 2024 and introduction on Queen Elizabeth in 2025. This wellness-focused venue will serve breakfast, lunch and daytime dining with a menu celebrating plant-based cuisine alongside sustainably sourced meat, fish and dairy.

"Queen Victoria has always held a special place in the hearts of our guests, celebrated for her distinctive character, intimate spaces and unmistakable sense of British elegance," said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to refine the experiences and spaces she offers, with every decision approached with deep respect for the heritage and charm that make her who she is. From the Grand Lobby to the Queens Room, every detail has been thoughtfully considered to ensure Queen Victoria continues to deliver the timeless luxury she is known and loved for. We can't wait to welcome guests back on board to experience these beautiful enhancements for themselves."

Queen Victoria will return to service on November 7, 2026, beautifully prepared to welcome guests for a 2027 program of voyages spanning the Mediterranean, the Norwegian Fjords, the Canary Islands and beyond.

For more information about Cunard or to book a voyage, guests can contact their travel advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

Travel Advisors interested in further information can contact their Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com, or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840.

The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton, UK and is part of Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company with a portfolio of cruise lines operating in over 800 ports & destinations worldwide. (NYSE: CCL).

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About Damen Shipyards Group – Oceans of Possibilities

Damen Shipyards Group has been in operation for over ninety-five years and offers maritime solutions worldwide, through design, construction, conversion, maintenance, and repair of ships and ship components. By integrating systems, we create innovative, high-quality platforms, which provide our customers with maximum added value.

Our core values are fellowship, craftsmanship, entrepreneurship, and stewardship. Our goal is to become the world's most sustainable shipbuilder, via digitalisation, standardisation, and serial construction of our innovative vessels and through use of circular materials.

Damen operates 35 shipyards and 20 other companies in 20 countries, supported by a worldwide sales and service network. We deliver in the region of 160 vessels per year, with a total production value of over 3 billion euros. We offer direct employment to approximately 12,500 people. In all that we do, our aim to ensure a positive impact on the local environment and society.

SOURCE Cunard