Cup Noodles and Dash Team Up to Deliver the Ultimate Dorm Room Survival Kit This Back-To-College Season

Limited-edition bundles pair up college students' favorite campus staples with viral dorm-friendly kitchen appliances

GARDENA, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissin Foods, home to the iconic instant noodle brand Cup Noodles, and Dash, the kitchen brand known for its fun and accessible appliances, announced today the launch of the Cup Noodles x Dash Dorm Survival Kit, a limited-edition bundle designed to help students conquer move-in season and everything the school year brings.

The Cup Noodles x Dash Dorm Survival Kit combines a six-pack of Cup Noodles – a forever college staple - and two of Dash's most popular compact appliances: the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker and the Dash Insulated Electric Kettle—everything you need to take your classic dorm room ramen to the next level. It's all bundled in limited-edition college-themed packaging made to match the energy of campus life. From early classes, late-night study sessions, and fun nights out, the Dorm Survival Kit is perfect for keeping students fueled for all of it.

"For generations, Cup Noodles has been the go-to dorm room staple that college students know and love," said Senior Vice President of Marketing, Priscila Stanton. "This collaboration with Dash lets us take that a step further, giving students the full setup they need to thrive and conquer the school year. And as the original entry point to our expanded Nissin ramen portfolio – including Cup Noodles Protein, Hot & Spicy, and Chow Mein – this partnership celebrates the legacy that started it all."

"Everything Dash makes is built for compact spaces and real life, and it doesn't get more real—or small—than a dorm room," said Evan Dash, CEO of StoreBound. "Pairing up with Cup Noodles lets us show up for college students together, giving them the perfect dorm room survival kit that will be there for move-in day, finals week, and every moment in between."

What's Inside the Dorm Survival Kit

Cup Noodles Cups : A six-pack of Cup Noodles (Chicken flavor) enclosed in exclusive college-themed sleeves celebrating the chaos of dorm life. With labels like "Do Not Touch" and "If This is Missing, Ask my Roommate," these cups speak the language of every college student who's ever had to label their groceries, hide their ramen stash, and pull all-nighters.

: A six-pack of Cup Noodles (Chicken flavor) enclosed in exclusive college-themed sleeves celebrating the chaos of dorm life. With labels like "Do Not Touch" and "If This is Missing, Ask my Roommate," these cups speak the language of every college student who's ever had to label their groceries, hide their ramen stash, and pull all-nighters. Dash Insulated Electric Kettle : Features include dual-walled vacuum insulation, a digital interface with precise temperature control, cool-touch exterior, anti-spill lid, lever-controlled spout, and a built-in temperature probe, all to ensure piping hot prep for perfect Cup Noodles every time.

: Features include dual-walled vacuum insulation, a digital interface with precise temperature control, cool-touch exterior, anti-spill lid, lever-controlled spout, and a built-in temperature probe, all to ensure piping hot prep for perfect Cup Noodles every time. Dash Rapid Egg Cooker: Easily soft boil up to seven eggs in under 10 minutes for the most delicious topping upgrade to your ramen noodles.

The Cup Noodles x Dash Dorm Survival Kit is available starting today on Dash's website and on Dash's TikTok Shop, while supplies last, for just $70 (valued at $135), a deal even a college budget can get behind.

For more on Dash and Cup Noodles, visit Dash.com and NissinFoods.com, plus follow @byDash and @originalcupnoodles on Instagram and TikTok.

About Nissin Foods

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that" peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare, and serve noodles all in one. For over 65 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry® Rice With Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy Bowl, Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK and GEKI™. The company corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

About Dash

Dash is committed to helping people make healthy, unprocessed food at home. Grounded in the belief that taking small steps every day to live a healthier life and eating whole, natural foods can make a big impact, Dash provides the tools and content to help consumers make delicious and healthy meals at home.

About StoreBound

StoreBound is a family of brands bound by innovation. Leveraging a fully integrated model of concept development, engineering, manufacturing, logistics, sales, marketing, and business management, StoreBound develops quality products and manages their performance at key retailers. With thoughtful, well-designed home and housewares products, StoreBound's aim is to win the hearts of customers worldwide.

Media Contacts

For Top Noodle/Nissin Foods: Ashley Goncena – [email protected]

For Dash/Storebound: Tabitha Gruendyke – [email protected]

SOURCE Nissin Foods