Curavit Expands Clinical Research Capabilities with Acquisition of Lindus Health CRO Assets, Accelerating Global Trial Execution for Life Science Sponsors

Combined operations deliver unified U.S. and European trial delivery, faster recruitment, and expanded evidence-generation capabilities across pharma, biotech, medtech, diagnostics, and digital health.

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curavit Clinical Research, an innovative clinical research organization (CRO) and Remote Clinical Site, today announced the acquisition of the CRO assets of Lindus Health. This transaction follows Lindus shifting focus to developing its own pipeline of therapeutic assets, as Lindus Therapeutics. This strategic move significantly expands Curavit's global footprint into Europe, providing life science sponsors with unified, end-to-end solutions for decentralized, hybrid, and traditional clinical trials across both North America and Europe.

The integration of Lindus Health's assets addresses the growing pressure on life science companies to reduce trial timelines and increase patient diversity while navigating complex international regulatory landscapes. Unlike fragmented regional niche providers or large, slow, legacy CROs, the combined organization offers a streamlined, agile partnership capable of executing complex multi-region studies. Sponsors across pharma, biotech, medtech, and digital health now have access to accelerated global site activation, remote patient recruitment, and fit-for-purpose trial designs that match the pace of modern innovation.

"Sponsors no longer have to choose between regional niche CROs or large, traditional providers when launching multi-country trials," said Joel Morse, CEO and Co-Founder of Curavit. "By combining Lindus' European clinical assets and team with Curavit's proven U.S. CRO, technology, and Remote Clinical Site infrastructure, we are offering sponsors a unified, alternative global solution. Life science sponsors can now recruit faster, reduce site burden, and run high-quality prospective trials across both North America and Europe under a single, agile operational partner."

With full-service CRO capabilities paired with dedicated Remote Clinical Site operations, Curavit is optimized to execute decentralized, hybrid, and traditional clinical studies that lower trial costs, improve participant retention, and deliver clinical grade data across the U.S. and Europe.

"We are pleased to partner with Curavit as the company enters its next phase of growth," said Nate Lentz, Managing Partner at Osage Venture Partners and Curavit Board member. "Clinical research is evolving rapidly, and sponsors increasingly need more flexible, technology-enabled approaches to generating clinical evidence. Curavit brings together deep clinical expertise, innovative trial models, and differentiated patient recruitment capabilities to help sponsors run trials faster and more efficiently. We believe Curavit is exceptionally well positioned to become a leader in the next generation of clinical research."

Ready to accelerate your next clinical program? Curavit is standing by to help you accelerate your trials and improve participant retention with our expanded capabilities. Visit www.curavit.io to explore our solutions or contact our clinical solutions team directly at [email protected] to schedule a consultation and discuss your upcoming study requirements.

About Curavit

Curavit is a Next Generation CRO and Remote Clinical Site specializing in decentralized and hybrid clinical trials, prospective real-world evidence (RWE) studies, and longitudinal participant engagement. The company partners with sponsors across therapeutics, diagnostics, medical devices, and digital health to deliver efficient, participant-centered clinical research programs across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.curavit.io.

SOURCE Curavit Clinical Research