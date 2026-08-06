CureC9 and BrainXell Partner to Advance ALS and FTD Research Through Patient-Driven Innovation

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CureC9, a patient-driven initiative dedicated to accelerating treatments for C9orf72-associated amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), has partnered with BrainXell, Inc. to expand access to high-quality, patient-derived human iPSC models for the global research community.

The collaboration is built on a shared goal: connecting patients, researchers, nonprofit advocacy, and industry to remove barriers and accelerate discoveries for devastating neurodegenerative diseases.

As part of the initiative, Yentli Soto Albrecht, PhD, Co-Founder of CureC9 and an MD-PhD Candidate at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, and her late father have donated skin cells to BrainXell to establish the first patient-derived cell lines in a growing C9orf72 biorepository. These cells will be reprogrammed into induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and differentiated into disease-relevant CNS cell types—including motor neurons, astrocytes, and microglia—to provide researchers with standardized, commercially available models.

"BrainXell was one of the first organizations to partner with me in my effort to accelerate a cure in my lifetime," said Soto Albrecht. "Together, we're creating a resource that helps researchers spend less time overcoming barriers and more time advancing treatments for patients."

The partnership also establishes a new model for patient engagement in research. Individuals and families affected by C9orf72-associated disease will have the opportunity to contribute biological samples to expand the repository, while a portion of proceeds from the program will support CureC9's ongoing mission to accelerate research and empower the patient community.

Together, the organizations are creating a unique resource that empowers academic and industry researchers alike to better understand disease biology, evaluate new therapeutic approaches, and ultimately accelerate the search for effective treatments for ALS and FTD.

About CureC9

CureC9 is a patient-driven initiative focused on accelerating therapies for C9orf72-associated ALS and FTD by reducing barriers to research, expanding access to disease-relevant resources, and fostering collaboration between patients, scientists, clinicians, nonprofits, and industry. For more information, please visit curec9.com.

SOURCE BrainXell, Inc