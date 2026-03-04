BrainXell Launches Human iPSC-Derived Sensory Neurons for Translational Neuroscience and Pain Biology Research

MADISON, Wis., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainXell today announced the launch of its human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived sensory neurons, a scalable human cellular platform engineered to support reproducible functional studies in pain biology, sensory transduction, and ion channel pharmacology.

BrainXell sensory neurons demonstrate robust expression of hallmark sensory neuron genes and proteins, including voltage-gated sodium channels Na v 1.7, Na v 1.8, and Na v 1.9, TRP channels TRPV1 and TRPM8, the purinergic receptor P2RX3, and lineage-associated markers PRPH, ISL1, and POU4F1. Opioid receptor expression, including OPRM1, OPRK1, and OPRL1, further supports pharmacological applications relevant to analgesic discovery. Immunocytochemistry confirms sustained protein-level expression of Brn3a, Peripherin, and Islet 1 through four weeks in culture, consistent with transcriptomic characterization and neuronal maturation.

"Human sensory neuron biology is highly complex, particularly when studying functional responses associated with pain signaling and ion channel activity," said Semra Sahin, PhD, Applications Scientist at BrainXell. "Our goal with this platform was to deliver a reproducible human model that combines strong molecular identity with functional responsiveness, enabling researchers to generate more predictive data across pharmacology and translational neuroscience workflows."

Designed to address limitations associated with traditional sensory neuron models, the platform combines controlled differentiation workflows with scalable manufacturing and stringent quality control processes. Demonstrated lot-to-lot consistency across production runs is supported by stable quantitative PCR (qPCR) Cq values for key sensory neuron markers relative to GAPDH, enabling reliable experimental outcomes and reproducibility across screening and discovery workflows.

Functional validation studies show responsiveness to canonical sensory agonists and stimuli, supporting applications in nociception research, sensory signaling pathways, and ion channel pharmacology using physiologically relevant human biology.

Researchers will have an opportunity to get a first look at the newly launched product during a featured presentation on Thursday, April 2 on Scientist.com, where BrainXell scientist, Semra Sahin and business development manager, Matt Mandeville, will present characterization and functional performance data.

About BrainXell

BrainXell develops and manufactures human iPSC-derived neural cells, disease models, and assay services designed to improve experimental reproducibility and translational insight across neuroscience research and drug discovery.

