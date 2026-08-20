Curriculum and Teacher PD Come Together as One Partner for School Districts

CSA Education and BetterLesson launch BetterLesson Learning, pairing high-quality instructional materials with the coaching teachers need to use them well, plus new AI analytics capabilities from the widely adopted Abl Insights platform

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CSA Education, a market-leading K-12 curriculum development and alignment organization, today launched BetterLesson Learning, a single, integrated organization built to serve as the primary district-facing partner from curriculum development through classroom practice. BetterLesson Learning brings together CSA Education's curriculum expertise with BetterLesson, the teacher coaching company CSA acquired through a structured asset sale earlier this year, alongside capabilities from CSA brands Zia Learning and Digital Flex Education. It gives school districts one unified partner for three essential needs that usually require separate vendors: high-quality curriculum, expert coaching and professional learning that make it work in classrooms, and the implementation data to see whether it is working.

BetterLesson Learning

"Districts have been assembling this themselves for years," said Robin Gonzales, president of BetterLesson Learning. "They buy strong materials from one provider, hire another firm to train their teachers, and use a third system to figure out whether any of it made a difference. BetterLesson Learning closes those gaps. We connect curriculum strategy to what actually happens in the classroom, so we can support teachers at every step, from the materials they teach to the practice that brings those materials to life."

BetterLesson Learning pairs CSA Education's decades of curriculum development and Zia Learning's instructional design expertise with the coaching model BetterLesson has refined since teachers founded it in 2008. Districts get curriculum-based professional development, one-on-one and group instructional coaching, and implementation support, so educators can put high-quality instructional materials (HQIM) to work with confidence.

For the districts BetterLesson already serves, day-to-day service stays the same. They keep their existing points of contact, their current contracts, and the coaching models their teachers already use. Over time, they can add curriculum and analytics support from that same partner.

Charleston County School District is among the districts that originally partnered with Zia Learning—part of the unified CSA Education and BetterLesson ecosystem—to deliver a comprehensive suite of curriculum, coaching and professional development services. Barbara Hairfield, K-12 social studies senior content coordinator for the district, emphasized the impact of that partnership.

"Through customized workshops, virtual learning, implementation tools, and ongoing support, [they are] helping our teachers build the knowledge, confidence, and instructional capacity needed to engage students in historical thinking, civic inquiry, and meaningful learning," Hairfield said.

The organization is also introducing Abl Insights, an AI-enabled intelligence platform. Building on Abl Analytics, a BetterLesson solution known for helping districts design efficient schedules and course pathways that prepare students for life after high school, Abl Insights adds data on how instructional materials are adopted and used. It gives teachers and district leaders a clearer view of course access, opportunity, and professional development, so decisions rest on evidence rather than guesswork.

Under the combined organization, districts work with one partner for every stage of district improvement. BetterLesson Learning brings together three powerful capabilities under one roof—professional learning and coaching powered by BetterLesson, curriculum and instructional design powered by CSA Education, and AI-enabled data intelligence powered by Abl Insights and Digital Flex—offering an HQIM-PD Full-Stack Education Ecosystem.

About CSA Education

Founded in 1989, CSA Education is a K-12 curriculum company that provides curriculum development, instructional design, and standards alignment for schools and education organizations.

About BetterLesson Learning

BetterLesson Learning is the professional learning organization formed when CSA Education acquired BetterLesson. Founded in 2008 by teachers, for teachers, BetterLesson has helped educators improve their practice through virtual one-on-one coaching, professional learning, and interactive workshops. Today, BetterLesson Learning pairs that foundational coaching with CSA Education's curriculum and Abl Insights—an AI-enabled district intelligence platform. Built on a legacy of helping districts design efficient schedules and postsecondary pathways, Abl Insights surfaces actionable analytics on instructional materials adoption, course access, and educational opportunity to power smarter, data-driven district decisions.

SOURCE BetterLesson Learning