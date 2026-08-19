Customers Can Now Buy Used Toyota Tacoma Models in Fort Worth, Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Truck Barn in Fort Worth, Texas, features a selection of pre-owned Toyota Tacoma models ready for towing, hauling, off-road adventures, job-site duties and everyday drives.

Customers can now buy a used Toyota Tacoma at Texas Truck Barn in Fort Worth, TX!

Texas Truck Barn in Fort Worth, Texas, is highlighting its selection of pre-owned Toyota Tacoma models for customers searching for a versatile pickup for work, recreation, towing and daily driving. Tacoma has earned attention for its blend of capability and practical technology, giving used-truck shoppers a compelling option for everything from job-site duties to weekend trips beyond the city.

How Much Can a Pre-Owned Toyota Tacoma Tow?

Available Tacoma models can bring serious utility to demanding tasks. With a maximum towing capacity of up to 6,500 lbs., the Tacoma can handle trailers carrying landscaping equipment, motorcycles, ATVs, small boats or camping gear. Trailer Backup Guide with Straight Path Assist helps with trailer positioning, while an integrated brake controller and available Blind Spot Monitor add useful support when towing.

What Off-Road Features Are Available on the Toyota Tacoma?

Off-road capability is another Tacoma highlight. Available Multi-Terrain Select adjusts engine throttle and traction control for conditions such as mud, sand or rocky trails, while Crawl Control manages throttle and braking at low speeds. An available Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism increases suspension articulation, helping the pickup handle uneven terrain. The electronically controlled locking rear differential can also improve traction by helping the rear wheels maintain synchronized rotation on slippery or rugged surfaces.

Tacoma's available five- or six-foot aluminum-reinforced bed provides contractors, outdoor enthusiasts, and weekend warriors with useful room for lumber, toolboxes, coolers, camping supplies, bicycles and other equipment. Available features such as a 2,400-watt AC power supply, onboard air compressor and LED scene lighting can add practical utility at a campsite or work location.

What Technology and Convenience Features Are Available in a Used Toyota Tacoma?

Inside the cabin, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster is available and can display navigation, audio, towing information, safety functions and off-road data. An available 14-inch multimedia touchscreen supports wireless Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, SiriusXM and navigation, while USB-C ports help keep phones and other compatible devices charged during longer drives.

Additional available features can make Tacoma easier to operate and live with. A power open-and-close tailgate assists with loading gear, while power running boards on Limited models can make cabin entry easier and provide access to items in the bed. Available Multi-Terrain Monitor uses front, rear and side camera views to help identify obstacles around the truck. Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert can provide added awareness in traffic and while backing out of tight spaces.

For used Toyota Tacoma shoppers in Fort Worth, Texas Truck Barn offers an opportunity to inspect available models and learn more about their capabilities. Located at 6141 Garcia Lane, Fort Worth, TX, Texas Truck Barn can be reached at 682-587-6288 for additional information about available pre-owned Tacoma trucks.

Media Contact: Tim Churchhill, 214-949-6227, [email protected]

SOURCE Texas Truck Barn