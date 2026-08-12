CUTS FOR A CAUSE: WAHL® JOINS LOCAL BARBERS, OFFERS FREE HAIRCUTS TO THOSE IN NEED

-Wahl® is proud to be presenting sponsor of Hartford, CT's largest barber-led community resource fair-

(see the Wahl® mobile barbershop at a charity haircutting event from last year)

STERLING, Ill., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, 50 barbers will provide free haircuts to an expected 500 people at the 5th annual No Hair Left Behind event presented by Wahl®. The men's grooming leader will park its 20-foot mobile barbershop at the Connecticut Convention Center from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (EDT), and for every FREE haircut Wahl® will donate $100 to support the charity, up to $5,000. It's all part of the company's commitment to spread goodwill and good grooming through the Wahl® Cuts for a Cause initiative.

The 5th annual No Hair Left Behind event presented by Wahl®, provides free haircuts to people in need. Post this Wahl® is proud to be presenting sponsor of Miguel Delvalle’s 5th annual No Hair Left Behind event, which provides free haircuts and wraparound services to people in need.

The event is a labor of love from local barber, Miguel Delvalle. Delvalle, who once struggled with homelessness, worked his way up to opening a barbershop in Hartford, CT, in 2020. His path took a prophetic turn when he realized his shop was next to a homeless shelter. As he was getting the shop ready to open, men from the shelter would stop by for a free haircut. Word of his generosity soon spread and increased demand for free haircuts led him to launch the first No Hair Left Behind event, and eventually to establish his own 501(c)(3) charity Scissor Society, Inc.

According to Delvalle, the event is about so much more than free haircuts. "A fresh cut can make you feel like a new person, but it takes much more to help people improve their lives," he explained. "This is why we're also providing a number of resources like health screenings, employment opportunities and social support to individuals who want it."

Delvalle also credits the volunteer barbers for not only offering their time, but for opening their hearts. "There's a bond between a barber and their client, you can't help but share stories and glean inspiration from one another," said Delvalle. "No Hair Left Behind is a day centered on dignity, hope, and connection and provides full-circle benefits to the entire community."

For more information about Wahl's® charitable efforts, visit CutsForACause.org, or for haircutting tips and tools visit WahlUSA.com or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook .

About Wahl® Grooming

Celebrating its 107th anniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's® place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

Download Wahl Mobile Barbershop Images

Download Miguel Delvalle Images

SOURCE Wahl Clipper Corporation