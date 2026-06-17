New Jersey Rescue Pup Named America's Top Shelter Dog Makeover in Contest Supporting Dog Adoption

–$10,000 Grand Prize from pet grooming leader Wahl® helps shelter and groomers continue their collaborative efforts to get more dogs adopted–

STERLING, Ill., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Police rescued Lucy from a crate outside, where she had been left alone in freezing temperatures. Filthy and hypothermic, Lucy was rushed to EASEL Animal Rescue League in Ewing Township, NJ. After much needed medical care, the grooming team at Sosa's Spa Paws could finally remove years of neglect to reveal the pretty girl she was meant to be. After her remarkable makeover, Lucy not only found a warm and loving home, but also won top honors in the 15th annual Wahl® Dirty Dogs Contest. Thanks to public votes on TikTok, this once-forgotten pup is now a symbol of transformation—and her win comes with a prize of $5,000 for the shelter and $5,000 for the groomers.

Police were called to rescue Lucy from a crate outside, where she had been left alone in freezing temperatures. Filthy and hypothermic, Lucy was rushed to EASEL Animal Rescue League in Ewing Township, NJ. After much needed medical care, the team at Sosa's Spa Paws could finally remove years of neglect to reveal the pretty girl she was meant to be. After her remarkable makeover, Lucy not only found a warm and loving home, but also won top honors in the 15th annual Wahl Dirty Dogs Contest.

Sadly, millions of shelter dogs aren't getting the grooming they so desperately need, making it harder to attract potential adopters. This is why pet grooming leader Wahl® and global nonprofit Greater Good Charities teamed up once again for the Wahl® Dirty Dogs Contest. The annual effort rewards the talented groomers and dedicated shelters who are not only transforming dogs' looks, but also their lives.

From hundreds of incredible Before and After photo entries, the shelter dogs were narrowed down to three finalists. While Lucy took the Grand Prize, the following two runners-up also won big money to further support their groomer's and shelter's adoption efforts:

2nd Place Prize - $2,000 for the Shelter + $2,000 for the Groomer:

Surrendered by the only family she'd ever known, Kailey hadn't been groomed in four years. Her tiny body was covered in matting so tight she could barely open her mouth to eat. The SPCA of Anne Arundel County in Annapolis, MD, took her in, and groomer Patrice McCarron went to work. After hours of patient pampering, Kailey was finally free from pain and the weight of neglect. Once forgotten, Kailey is now cherished by a new family.

3rd Place Prize - $1,000 for the Shelter + $1,000 for the Groomer:

Dominic came to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter after his owner was found deceased. With no one to care for him, the poor pup was severely matted. Groomers Jasmina and Stephanie teamed up to reveal the gentle dog under all the dirty fur, including his tiny paws and handsome ears. Dominic now looks and feels like a whole new dog—and has a brand-new loving home.

For more information about Wahl's® complete line of pet products, including grooming tips, visit WahlUSA.com, or follow @WahlPets on TikTok, Instagram or Facebook. And be sure to check out @WahlAnimal and @WahlAnimal_CA on TikTok. To see all the entries, visit DirtyDogsContest.com.

About Wahl® Pet Products

Wahl® offers a full line of pet grooming solutions that make grooming from home safe, easy and enjoyable. The line includes hygiene products, clippers and accessories. Every year, Wahl® is also dedicated to giving shelter animals a fresh start by donating pet grooming products to support adoption efforts and shelters devastated by natural disasters. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

Download Images: 2026 Wahl Dirty Dogs Images

SOURCE Wahl Clipper Corporation