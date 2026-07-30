CVS Health® named Overall Winner and wins four gold awards at 2026 US Customer Experience Awards

The enterprise earned the program's top honor plus gold recognition in AI innovation, measurement excellence, employee engagement, and consumer-centric culture

WOONSOCKET, R.I., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today announced that it has been named Overall Winner and earned four gold awards at the 2026 US Customer Experience Awards (USCXA26), the country's premier independent recognition program for CX excellence.

Competing against organizations across industries, CVS Health secured top honors in four categories: Best Use of AI, Best Measurement in CX, Best Employee Engagement, and Customers at the Heart of Everything — a sweep that underscores the company's commitment to delivering human-centered, data-driven care at scale. CVS Health was also named this year's Overall Winner, USCXA26's top distinction recognizing the strongest performance among all category winners in the program. The 2026 US Customer Experience Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and measurable impact in customer experience. Awards are determined by an independent panel of judges following rigorous evaluation of submitted entries.

The "Best Use of AI" award is for innovation in developing and deploying agentic twins. With 65,000 active agentic twins already deployed, the platform is a strategic decision support tool. The "Best Measurement in CX" award is for a proprietary machine-learning framework that replaced a survey-only methodology with a predictive engine that now covers nearly 100% of the active member population. The "Best Employee Engagement" award is for the Customer Experience Everyday Heroes program, which recognizes frontline colleagues exclusively through verified consumer feedback from survey submissions. And the "Customer at the Heart of Everything" award is for the Connection Counts framework, the Little Things & Customer Kudos initiative that transformed passive survey feedback into proactive, empathy-led outreach.

"Being named Overall Winner, on top of four gold awards, reflects what our team has built with purpose and precision: a CX ecosystem that places the consumer at the center of every decision," said Sri Narasimhan, VP of Enterprise Customer Experience and Insights, CVS Health. "Whether we are deploying cutting-edge AI to simulate the needs of our most vulnerable patients, or hand-delivering a care package to someone navigating a terminal diagnosis, everything we do is grounded in the belief that every single person deserves to feel heard."

About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 88 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated more than 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

Media contact

Tara Burke

646-765-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE CVS Health