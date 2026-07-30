CW Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK), the parent company ("the Company") of CommerceWest Bank (the "Bank") reported consolidated net income for the second quarter of 2026 of $3,133,000 or $1.06 per diluted share as compared to $3,082,000 or $1.02 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2025, an EPS increase of 4% and net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 of $6,629,000 or $2.24 per diluted share as compared to $6,017,000 or $1.99 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an EPS increase of 13%.

Key Financial Results for the three months ended June 30, 2026:

EPS of $1.06 up 4%

Net interest income growth of 10%

ACL to total loans ratio of 1.32%

No outstanding FRB or FHLB borrowings

Non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits of 67%

Leverage ratio of 11.14% and total risk-based capital ratio of 17.71%

66 quarters of consecutive profits

Key Financial Results for the six months ended June 30, 2026:

EPS of $2.24 up 13%

Net income of $6.6 million up 10%

Return on Assets of 1.11% up 2%

Return on Tangible Equity of 14.12%

Net interest income growth of 9%

Securities available for sale growth of 44%

Mr. Ivo Tjan, Chairman and CEO commented, "Our second quarter results demonstrated the continued strength and resilience of our relationship driven business model. We delivered diluted earnings per share of $1.06, up 4% from a year ago, while growing net interest income by 10%, and achieving our 66th consecutive quarter of profitability. During the quarter, we further strengthened our balance sheet through disciplined asset and liability management, growing non-interest-bearing deposits by 17% year over year, enhancing the quality of our funding base, and maintaining a well-capitalized position with no outstanding Federal Reserve Bank or Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. As we navigate an evolving economic environment, we remain committed to disciplined credit management, operational excellence, prudent capital allocation, and building long term value for our clients, shareholders, and employees."

Total assets increased $16.4 million as of June 30, 2026, an increase of 1% as compared to the same period one year ago. Total loans decreased $31.5 million as of June 30, 2026, a decrease of 4% from the prior year. The Bank remains prudent and conservative about credit quality. Cash and due from banks decreased $6.1 million or 3% over the prior year. Total investment securities increased $56.7 million, an increase of 36% from the prior year.

Total deposits increased $22.8 million as of June 30, 2026, an increase of 2% from June 30, 2025. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $100.4 million as of June 30, 2026, an increase of 17% from the prior year. Interest bearing deposits decreased $77.6 million as of June 30, 2026, a decrease of 18% over the prior year. Subordinated debt decreased $15.0 million as of June 30, 2026 as compared to the previous year as the Company made a partial repayment when $32.5 million of the outstanding debt converted from a fixed interest rate to a floating interest rate on April 1, 2026.

Interest income was $13,914,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $13,671,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 2%. Interest expense was $2,851,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $3,589,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of 21%.

Interest income was $27,907,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $27,108,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 3%. Interest expense was $6,044,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $6,982,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of 13%.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $11,063,000 as compared to $10,082,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 10%. The net interest margin was 3.83% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to 3.82% in 2025. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $21,863,000 as compared to $20,126,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 9%. The net interest margin decreased for the six months ended June 30, 2026. It decreased from 3.84% in 2025 to 3.79% in 2026, a decrease of 1%.

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2026, reflected a reduction in the reserve of $150,000 compared to provision expense of $100,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2026, reflected a reduction in the reserve of $100,000 compared to provision expense of $100,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $1,014,000 compared to $1,335,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of 24%. Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $1,985,000 compared to $2,580,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of 23%.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $7,847,000 compared to $6,987,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 12%. Capitalized debt issuance costs, related to the repayment of the $15.0 million in subordinated debt, of $137,000 were expensed in the second quarter. Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $14,754,000 compared to $14,161,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 4%.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was 64.74% compared to 61.34% in 2025, which represents an increase of 6%. The efficiency ratio illustrates that for every dollar made for the three-month period ending June 30, 2026, it cost $0.6474 to make it, as compared to $0.6134 one year ago. The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was 61.60% compared to 62.28% in 2025, which represents a decrease of 1%.

Capital ratios for the Bank remain above the levels required for a "well capitalized" institution as designated by regulatory agencies. As of June 30, 2026, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.14%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.46%, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.46% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 17.71%.

CommerceWest Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering customized products and services to each client's needs. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our robust digital banking platform.

By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, and create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a full suite of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solutions, NetBanker online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A and working capital financing, commercial real estate loans, SBA lending and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. "BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE"

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.

SECOND QUARTER REPORT - JUNE 30, 2026 (Unaudited)





























CW BANCORP









%

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





Increase

(dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

(Decrease)

















ASSETS













Cash and due from banks

$ 176,571

$ 182,673

-3 %

Securities available for sale

190,280

132,206

44 %

Securities held-to-maturity

25,127

26,528

-5 %

















Loans

779,614

811,093

-4 %

Less allowance for credit losses (ACL)

(10,253)

(11,444)

-10 %

Loans, net

769,361

799,649

-4 %

















Bank premises and equipment, net

2,261

3,102

-27 %

Other assets

34,438

37,527

-8 %

Total assets

$ 1,198,038

$ 1,181,685

1 %

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 702,506

$ 602,080

17 %

Interest bearing deposits

349,926

427,558

-18 %

Total deposits

1,052,432

1,029,638

2 %

















Subordinated debenture

35,000

50,000

-30 %

Other liabilities

11,267

12,622

-11 %





1,098,699

1,092,260

1 %

Stockholders' equity

99,339

89,425

11 %

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,198,038

$ 1,181,685

1 %

















Shares outstanding at end of period

2,928,302

2,971,252





Book value per share

$ 36.57

$ 33.29





Total loans to total deposits

74.08 %

78.77 %





ACL to total loans

1.32 %

1.41 %





Nonperforming assets (non-accrual loans & OREO)

$ 9,551

$ 8,579





















COMMERCEWEST BANK CAPITAL RATIOS:













Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.14 %

12.68 %





Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

16.46 %

16.83 %





Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

16.46 %

16.83 %





Total risk-based capital ratio

17.71 %

18.08 %







CW BANCORP

























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Increase

For the Six Months Ended

Increase

(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

(Decrease)

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

(Decrease)





























INTEREST INCOME

























Loans

$ 10,455

$ 11,193

-7 %

$ 20,875

$ 22,174

-6 %

Investments

1,919

1,303

47 %

3,265

2,641

24 %

Fed funds sold and other

1,540

1,175

31 %

3,767

2,293

64 %

Total interest income

13,914

13,671

2 %

27,907

27,108

3 %





























INTEREST EXPENSE

























Deposits

2,265

3,120

-27 %

4,989

6,044

-17 %

Subordinated debenture

586

469

25 %

1,055

938

12 %

Total interest expense

2,851

3,589

-21 %

6,044

6,982

-13 %





























NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE CREDIT LOSS PROVISION

11,063

10,082

10 %

21,863

20,126

9 %





























PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

(150)

100

-250 %

(100)

100

-200 %

Non-interest income:





















































NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER CREDIT LOSS PROVISION

11,213

9,982

12 %

21,963

20,026

10 %





























NON-INTEREST INCOME

























Service Charges and Fees on Deposits

749

1,025

-27 %

1,448

2,054

-30 %

Other Fees

265

310

-15 %

537

526

2 %





























NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

7,847

6,987

12 %

14,754

14,161

4 %





























EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

4,380

4,330

1 %

9,194

8,445

9 %





























INCOME TAXES

1,247

1,248

0 %

2,565

2,428

6 %

























































NET INCOME

$ 3,133

$ 3,082

2 %

$ 6,629

$ 6,017

10 %





























Basic earnings per share

$ 1.07

$ 1.04

3 %

$ 2.26

$ 2.02

12 %

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.06

$ 1.02

4 %

$ 2.24

$ 1.99

13 %

Return on Assets

1.05 %

1.12 %

-6 %

1.11 %

1.09 %

2 %

Return on Equity

12.79 %

13.95 %

-8 %

13.68 %

13.81 %

-1 %

Return on Tangible Equity

13.20 %

14.45 %

-9 %

14.12 %

14.31 %

-1 %

Efficiency Ratio

64.74 %

61.34 %

6 %

61.60 %

62.28 %

-1 %



CW BANCORP





















CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS









































Three Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /

Expense

Yield /

Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /

Expense

Yield /

Cost

(dollars in thousands) INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS $ 163,025

$ 1,503

3.70 %

$ 93,499

$ 1,036

4.44 % Investment Securities (1) 214,214

2,009

3.76 %

160,551

1,362

3.40 % Loans 782,174

10,455

5.36 %

803,447

11,193

5.59 % FHLB & Other Stocks 7,100

37

2.09 %

7,100

139

7.85 % Total interest-earning assets 1,166,513

14,004

4.82 %

1,064,597

13,730

5.17 %























Noninterest-earning assets 30,152









42,328







Total assets $ 1,196,665









$ 1,106,925























































INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES





















Interest Bearing Deposits $ 376,874

$ 2,265

2.41 %

$ 414,780

$ 3,120

3.02 % Other Borrowings 1

-

3.93 %

1

-

4.96 % Subordinated Debenture 42,088

586

5.57 %

50,000

469

3.75 % Total interest-earning liabilities 418,963

2,851

2.73 %

464,781

3,589

3.10 %























Noninterest-earning liabilities





















Demand Deposits 665,833









541,198







Other Liabilities 13,650









12,361







Shareholders' Equity 98,219









88,585







Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 1,196,665









$ 1,106,925































Net Interest Spread



$ 11,153

2.09 %





$ 10,141

2.07 % Net Interest Margin







3.83 %









3.82 %























Total Deposits $ 1,042,707

$ 2,265

0.87 %

$ 955,978

$ 3,120

1.31 % Total Funding Costs $ 1,084,796

$ 2,851

1.05 %

$ 1,005,979

$ 3,589

1.43 %























(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate









CW BANCORP





















CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS









































Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /

Expense

Yield /

Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /

Expense

Yield /

Cost

(dollars in thousands) INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Int Bearing Due from Banks &FFS $ 187,662

$ 3,441

3.70 %

$ 91,520

$ 2,017

4.44 % Investment Securities (1) 192,186

3,414

3.58 %

163,004

2,759

3.41 % Loans 783,408

20,875

5.37 %

800,170

22,174

5.59 % FHLB & Other Stocks 7,100

326

9.26 %

7,100

276

7.84 % Total interest-earning assets 1,170,356

28,056

4.83 %

1,061,794

27,226

5.17 %























Noninterest-earning assets 30,386









46,447







Total assets $ 1,200,742









$ 1,108,241























































INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES





















Interest Bearing Deposits $ 417,188

$ 4,989

2.41 %

$ 412,224

$ 6,044

2.96 % Other Borrowings 1

-

3.63 %

1

-

4.96 % Subordinated Debenture 46,022

1,055

4.58 %

50,000

938

3.75 % Total interest-earning liabilities 463,211

6,044

2.63 %

462,225

6,982

3.05 %























Noninterest-earning liabilities





















Demand Deposits 625,699









545,561







Other Liabilities 14,090









12,591







Shareholders' Equity 97,742









87,864







Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 1,200,742









$ 1,108,241































Net Interest Spread



$ 22,012

2.20 %





$ 20,244

2.12 % Net Interest Margin







3.79 %









3.84 %























Total Deposits $ 1,042,887

$ 4,989

0.96 %

$ 957,785

$ 6,044

1.27 % Total Funding Costs $ 1,088,910

$ 6,044

1.12 %

$ 1,007,786

$ 6,982

1.40 %























(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate









SOURCE CW Bancorp