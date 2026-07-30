CW Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

News provided byCW Bancorp
Jul 30, 2026, 08:30 ET
IRVINE, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK), the parent company ("the Company") of CommerceWest Bank (the "Bank") reported consolidated net income for the second quarter of 2026 of $3,133,000 or $1.06 per diluted share as compared to $3,082,000 or $1.02 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2025, an EPS increase of 4% and net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 of $6,629,000 or $2.24 per diluted share as compared to $6,017,000 or $1.99 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an EPS increase of 13%.
Key Financial Results for the three months ended June 30, 2026:
- EPS of $1.06 up 4%
- Net interest income growth of 10%
- ACL to total loans ratio of 1.32%
- No outstanding FRB or FHLB borrowings
- Non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits of 67%
- Leverage ratio of 11.14% and total risk-based capital ratio of 17.71%
- 66 quarters of consecutive profits
Key Financial Results for the six months ended June 30, 2026:
- EPS of $2.24 up 13%
- Net income of $6.6 million up 10%
- Return on Assets of 1.11% up 2%
- Return on Tangible Equity of 14.12%
- Net interest income growth of 9%
- Securities available for sale growth of 44%
Mr. Ivo Tjan, Chairman and CEO commented, "Our second quarter results demonstrated the continued strength and resilience of our relationship driven business model. We delivered diluted earnings per share of $1.06, up 4% from a year ago, while growing net interest income by 10%, and achieving our 66th consecutive quarter of profitability. During the quarter, we further strengthened our balance sheet through disciplined asset and liability management, growing non-interest-bearing deposits by 17% year over year, enhancing the quality of our funding base, and maintaining a well-capitalized position with no outstanding Federal Reserve Bank or Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings. As we navigate an evolving economic environment, we remain committed to disciplined credit management, operational excellence, prudent capital allocation, and building long term value for our clients, shareholders, and employees."
Total assets increased $16.4 million as of June 30, 2026, an increase of 1% as compared to the same period one year ago. Total loans decreased $31.5 million as of June 30, 2026, a decrease of 4% from the prior year. The Bank remains prudent and conservative about credit quality. Cash and due from banks decreased $6.1 million or 3% over the prior year. Total investment securities increased $56.7 million, an increase of 36% from the prior year.
Total deposits increased $22.8 million as of June 30, 2026, an increase of 2% from June 30, 2025. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $100.4 million as of June 30, 2026, an increase of 17% from the prior year. Interest bearing deposits decreased $77.6 million as of June 30, 2026, a decrease of 18% over the prior year. Subordinated debt decreased $15.0 million as of June 30, 2026 as compared to the previous year as the Company made a partial repayment when $32.5 million of the outstanding debt converted from a fixed interest rate to a floating interest rate on April 1, 2026.
Interest income was $13,914,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $13,671,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 2%. Interest expense was $2,851,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $3,589,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of 21%.
Interest income was $27,907,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $27,108,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 3%. Interest expense was $6,044,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $6,982,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of 13%.
Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $11,063,000 as compared to $10,082,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 10%. The net interest margin was 3.83% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to 3.82% in 2025. Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $21,863,000 as compared to $20,126,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 9%. The net interest margin decreased for the six months ended June 30, 2026. It decreased from 3.84% in 2025 to 3.79% in 2026, a decrease of 1%.
The provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2026, reflected a reduction in the reserve of $150,000 compared to provision expense of $100,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2026, reflected a reduction in the reserve of $100,000 compared to provision expense of $100,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $1,014,000 compared to $1,335,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of 24%. Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $1,985,000 compared to $2,580,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of 23%.
Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $7,847,000 compared to $6,987,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 12%. Capitalized debt issuance costs, related to the repayment of the $15.0 million in subordinated debt, of $137,000 were expensed in the second quarter. Non-interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $14,754,000 compared to $14,161,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 4%.
The efficiency ratio for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was 64.74% compared to 61.34% in 2025, which represents an increase of 6%. The efficiency ratio illustrates that for every dollar made for the three-month period ending June 30, 2026, it cost $0.6474 to make it, as compared to $0.6134 one year ago. The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was 61.60% compared to 62.28% in 2025, which represents a decrease of 1%.
Capital ratios for the Bank remain above the levels required for a "well capitalized" institution as designated by regulatory agencies. As of June 30, 2026, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.14%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.46%, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.46% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 17.71%.
CommerceWest Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering customized products and services to each client's needs. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our robust digital banking platform.
By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, and create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a full suite of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solutions, NetBanker online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A and working capital financing, commercial real estate loans, SBA lending and treasury management services.
Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.
Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. "BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE"
Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.
|
SECOND QUARTER REPORT - JUNE 30, 2026 (Unaudited)
|
CW BANCORP
|
%
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
Increase
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
June 30, 2026
|
June 30, 2025
|
(Decrease)
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 176,571
|
$ 182,673
|
-3 %
|
Securities available for sale
|
190,280
|
132,206
|
44 %
|
Securities held-to-maturity
|
25,127
|
26,528
|
-5 %
|
Loans
|
779,614
|
811,093
|
-4 %
|
Less allowance for credit losses (ACL)
|
(10,253)
|
(11,444)
|
-10 %
|
Loans, net
|
769,361
|
799,649
|
-4 %
|
Bank premises and equipment, net
|
2,261
|
3,102
|
-27 %
|
Other assets
|
34,438
|
37,527
|
-8 %
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,198,038
|
$ 1,181,685
|
1 %
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
$ 702,506
|
$ 602,080
|
17 %
|
Interest bearing deposits
|
349,926
|
427,558
|
-18 %
|
Total deposits
|
1,052,432
|
1,029,638
|
2 %
|
Subordinated debenture
|
35,000
|
50,000
|
-30 %
|
Other liabilities
|
11,267
|
12,622
|
-11 %
|
1,098,699
|
1,092,260
|
1 %
|
Stockholders' equity
|
99,339
|
89,425
|
11 %
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,198,038
|
$ 1,181,685
|
1 %
|
Shares outstanding at end of period
|
2,928,302
|
2,971,252
|
Book value per share
|
$ 36.57
|
$ 33.29
|
Total loans to total deposits
|
74.08 %
|
78.77 %
|
ACL to total loans
|
1.32 %
|
1.41 %
|
Nonperforming assets (non-accrual loans & OREO)
|
$ 9,551
|
$ 8,579
|
COMMERCEWEST BANK CAPITAL RATIOS:
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
11.14 %
|
12.68 %
|
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|
16.46 %
|
16.83 %
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
16.46 %
|
16.83 %
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
17.71 %
|
18.08 %
|
CW BANCORP
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Increase
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
Increase
|
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
|
June 30, 2026
|
June 30, 2025
|
(Decrease)
|
June 30, 2026
|
June 30, 2025
|
(Decrease)
|
INTEREST INCOME
|
Loans
|
$ 10,455
|
$ 11,193
|
-7 %
|
$ 20,875
|
$ 22,174
|
-6 %
|
Investments
|
1,919
|
1,303
|
47 %
|
3,265
|
2,641
|
24 %
|
Fed funds sold and other
|
1,540
|
1,175
|
31 %
|
3,767
|
2,293
|
64 %
|
Total interest income
|
13,914
|
13,671
|
2 %
|
27,907
|
27,108
|
3 %
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
Deposits
|
2,265
|
3,120
|
-27 %
|
4,989
|
6,044
|
-17 %
|
Subordinated debenture
|
586
|
469
|
25 %
|
1,055
|
938
|
12 %
|
Total interest expense
|
2,851
|
3,589
|
-21 %
|
6,044
|
6,982
|
-13 %
|
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE CREDIT LOSS PROVISION
|
11,063
|
10,082
|
10 %
|
21,863
|
20,126
|
9 %
|
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|
(150)
|
100
|
-250 %
|
(100)
|
100
|
-200 %
|
Non-interest income:
|
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER CREDIT LOSS PROVISION
|
11,213
|
9,982
|
12 %
|
21,963
|
20,026
|
10 %
|
NON-INTEREST INCOME
|
Service Charges and Fees on Deposits
|
749
|
1,025
|
-27 %
|
1,448
|
2,054
|
-30 %
|
Other Fees
|
265
|
310
|
-15 %
|
537
|
526
|
2 %
|
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|
7,847
|
6,987
|
12 %
|
14,754
|
14,161
|
4 %
|
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
4,380
|
4,330
|
1 %
|
9,194
|
8,445
|
9 %
|
INCOME TAXES
|
1,247
|
1,248
|
0 %
|
2,565
|
2,428
|
6 %
|
NET INCOME
|
$ 3,133
|
$ 3,082
|
2 %
|
$ 6,629
|
$ 6,017
|
10 %
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$ 1.07
|
$ 1.04
|
3 %
|
$ 2.26
|
$ 2.02
|
12 %
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 1.06
|
$ 1.02
|
4 %
|
$ 2.24
|
$ 1.99
|
13 %
|
Return on Assets
|
1.05 %
|
1.12 %
|
-6 %
|
1.11 %
|
1.09 %
|
2 %
|
Return on Equity
|
12.79 %
|
13.95 %
|
-8 %
|
13.68 %
|
13.81 %
|
-1 %
|
Return on Tangible Equity
|
13.20 %
|
14.45 %
|
-9 %
|
14.12 %
|
14.31 %
|
-1 %
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
64.74 %
|
61.34 %
|
6 %
|
61.60 %
|
62.28 %
|
-1 %
|
CW BANCORP
|
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
2026
|
2025
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield /
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield /
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
|
Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS
|
$ 163,025
|
$ 1,503
|
3.70 %
|
$ 93,499
|
$ 1,036
|
4.44 %
|
Investment Securities (1)
|
214,214
|
2,009
|
3.76 %
|
160,551
|
1,362
|
3.40 %
|
Loans
|
782,174
|
10,455
|
5.36 %
|
803,447
|
11,193
|
5.59 %
|
FHLB & Other Stocks
|
7,100
|
37
|
2.09 %
|
7,100
|
139
|
7.85 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
1,166,513
|
14,004
|
4.82 %
|
1,064,597
|
13,730
|
5.17 %
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
30,152
|
42,328
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,196,665
|
$ 1,106,925
|
INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES
|
Interest Bearing Deposits
|
$ 376,874
|
$ 2,265
|
2.41 %
|
$ 414,780
|
$ 3,120
|
3.02 %
|
Other Borrowings
|
1
|
-
|
3.93 %
|
1
|
-
|
4.96 %
|
Subordinated Debenture
|
42,088
|
586
|
5.57 %
|
50,000
|
469
|
3.75 %
|
Total interest-earning liabilities
|
418,963
|
2,851
|
2.73 %
|
464,781
|
3,589
|
3.10 %
|
Noninterest-earning liabilities
|
Demand Deposits
|
665,833
|
541,198
|
Other Liabilities
|
13,650
|
12,361
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
98,219
|
88,585
|
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
|
$ 1,196,665
|
$ 1,106,925
|
Net Interest Spread
|
$ 11,153
|
2.09 %
|
$ 10,141
|
2.07 %
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.83 %
|
3.82 %
|
Total Deposits
|
$ 1,042,707
|
$ 2,265
|
0.87 %
|
$ 955,978
|
$ 3,120
|
1.31 %
|
Total Funding Costs
|
$ 1,084,796
|
$ 2,851
|
1.05 %
|
$ 1,005,979
|
$ 3,589
|
1.43 %
|
(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
|
CW BANCORP
|
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2026
|
2025
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield /
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield /
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
|
Int Bearing Due from Banks &FFS
|
$ 187,662
|
$ 3,441
|
3.70 %
|
$ 91,520
|
$ 2,017
|
4.44 %
|
Investment Securities (1)
|
192,186
|
3,414
|
3.58 %
|
163,004
|
2,759
|
3.41 %
|
Loans
|
783,408
|
20,875
|
5.37 %
|
800,170
|
22,174
|
5.59 %
|
FHLB & Other Stocks
|
7,100
|
326
|
9.26 %
|
7,100
|
276
|
7.84 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
1,170,356
|
28,056
|
4.83 %
|
1,061,794
|
27,226
|
5.17 %
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
30,386
|
46,447
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,200,742
|
$ 1,108,241
|
INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES
|
Interest Bearing Deposits
|
$ 417,188
|
$ 4,989
|
2.41 %
|
$ 412,224
|
$ 6,044
|
2.96 %
|
Other Borrowings
|
1
|
-
|
3.63 %
|
1
|
-
|
4.96 %
|
Subordinated Debenture
|
46,022
|
1,055
|
4.58 %
|
50,000
|
938
|
3.75 %
|
Total interest-earning liabilities
|
463,211
|
6,044
|
2.63 %
|
462,225
|
6,982
|
3.05 %
|
Noninterest-earning liabilities
|
Demand Deposits
|
625,699
|
545,561
|
Other Liabilities
|
14,090
|
12,591
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
97,742
|
87,864
|
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
|
$ 1,200,742
|
$ 1,108,241
|
Net Interest Spread
|
$ 22,012
|
2.20 %
|
$ 20,244
|
2.12 %
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.79 %
|
3.84 %
|
Total Deposits
|
$ 1,042,887
|
$ 4,989
|
0.96 %
|
$ 957,785
|
$ 6,044
|
1.27 %
|
Total Funding Costs
|
$ 1,088,910
|
$ 6,044
|
1.12 %
|
$ 1,007,786
|
$ 6,982
|
1.40 %
|
(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
SOURCE CW Bancorp
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