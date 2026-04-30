CW Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2026 EPS of $1.18, up 22%

News provided byCW Bancorp
Apr 30, 2026, 08:30 ET
IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK), the parent company ("the Company") of CommerceWest Bank (the "Bank") reported consolidated net income for the first quarter of 2026 of $3,496,000 or $1.18 per diluted share as compared to $2,935,000 or $0.97 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025.
Key Financial Results for the three months ended March 31, 2026:
- EPS of $1.18 up 22%
- Net Income of $3.5 million up 19%
- Return on Assets of 1.18% up 10%
- Return on Tangible Equity of 15.05% up 6%
- ACL to total loans ratio of 1.36%
- Efficiency Ratio of 58.39% down 8%
- Total Deposits of $1.1 billion up 8%
- Total Assets of $1.246 billion up 8%
- No outstanding FRB or FHLB borrowings
- Non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits of 56%
- Leverage ratio of 11.89% and total risk-based capital ratio of 19.23%
- 65 quarters of consecutive profits
Mr. Ivo A. Tjan, Chairman and CEO commented, "We delivered a strong start to 2026, with earnings per share increasing 22% and net income growing 19%, driven by solid deposit growth, disciplined expense management, and improved operating efficiency." Mr. Tjan continued, "In an environment of ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, our fortress balance sheet, strong capital ratios, and ample liquidity position us to manage risk while continuing to generate consistent, high-quality earnings. With 65 consecutive quarters of profitability, we remain focused on delivering sustainable returns and long-term value for our shareholders, while continuing to invest strategically in our platform to support future growth."
Total assets increased $94.2 million as of March 31, 2026, an increase of 8% as compared to the same period one year ago. Total loans decreased $26.2 million as of March 31, 2026, a decrease of 3% from the prior year. Cash and due from banks increased $96.9 million or 61% from the prior year. Total investment securities increased $27.2 million, an increase of 17% from prior year.
Total deposits increased $84.6 million as of March 31, 2026, an increase of 8% from March 31, 2025. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $20.7 million as of March 31, 2026, an increase of 4% from the prior year. Interest bearing deposits increased $63.9 million as of March 31, 2026, an increase of 15% from the prior year.
Interest income was $14.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, as compared to $13.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 4%. Interest expense was $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, as compared to $3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of 6%.
Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $10.8 million compared to $10.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 8%. The net interest margin decreased for the three months ended March 31, 2026. It decreased from 3.87% in 2025 to 3.75% in 2026, a decrease of 3%.
Provision for credit losses was $50,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, as compared to zero for the same period last year.
Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $970,000 compared to $1.2 million for the same period last year, a decrease of 22%.
Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $6.9 million compared to $7.2 million for the same period last year, a decrease of 4%.
The efficiency ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was 58.39% compared to 63.22% in 2025, which represents a decrease of 8%. The efficiency ratio illustrates that for every dollar made for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, it costs $0.5839 to make it, as compared to $0.6322 one year ago.
Capital ratio for the Bank remain above the level required for a "well capitalized" institution as designated by regulatory agencies. As of March 31, 2026, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.89%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 17.98%, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 17.98% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 19.23%.
On April 10, 2026, the Company provided notice to holders of its $32,500,000 in aggregate principal amount of 3.75% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes, due April 1, 2031 (the "Notes"), of its intent to partially redeem $15,000,000 of such notes on May 15, 2026. Following such redemption, $17,500,000 of such Notes will remain outstanding. In addition, the Company also has outstanding $17,500,000 in aggregate principal amount of 3.75% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes, due December 15, 2031.
CommerceWest Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering customized products and services to each client's needs. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our robust digital banking platform.
By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, and create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a full suite of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solutions, NetBanker online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A and working capital financing, commercial real estate loans, SBA lending and treasury management services.
Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.
Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. "BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE"
Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.
|
CW BANCORP
|
%
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
Increase
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
March 31, 2026
|
March 31, 2025
|
(Decrease)
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 256,910
|
$ 159,966
|
61 %
|
Securities available for sale
|
162,959
|
135,157
|
21 %
|
Securities held to maturity
|
25,952
|
26,556
|
-2 %
|
Loans
|
776,031
|
802,181
|
-3 %
|
Less allowance for credit losses (ACL)
|
(10,543)
|
(11,355)
|
-7 %
|
Loans, net
|
765,488
|
790,826
|
-3 %
|
Bank premises and equipment, net
|
2,496
|
3,324
|
-25 %
|
Other assets
|
31,992
|
35,778
|
-11 %
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,245,797
|
$ 1,151,607
|
8 %
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
$ 607,893
|
$ 587,167
|
4 %
|
Interest bearing deposits
|
478,797
|
414,900
|
15 %
|
Total deposits
|
1,086,690
|
1,002,067
|
8 %
|
Subordinated debenture
|
50,000
|
50,000
|
0 %
|
Other liabilities
|
12,540
|
12,141
|
3 %
|
1,149,230
|
1,064,208
|
8 %
|
Stockholders' equity
|
96,567
|
87,399
|
10 %
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,245,797
|
$ 1,151,607
|
8 %
|
Shares outstanding at end of period
|
2,930,202
|
2,983,223
|
Book value per share
|
$ 35.68
|
$ 32.46
|
Total loans to total deposits
|
71.41 %
|
80.05 %
|
ACL to total loans
|
1.36 %
|
1.42 %
|
Nonperforming assets (non-accrual loans & OREO)
|
$ 10,286
|
$ 7,251
|
COMMERCEWEST BANK CAPITAL RATIOS:
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
11.89 %
|
12.35 %
|
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|
17.98 %
|
16.76 %
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
17.98 %
|
16.76 %
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
19.23 %
|
18.01 %
|
CW BANCORP
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Increase
|
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
|
March 31, 2026
|
March 31, 2025
|
(Decrease)
|
INTEREST INCOME
|
Loans
|
$ 10,420
|
$ 10,981
|
-5 %
|
Investment securities
|
1,346
|
1,338
|
1 %
|
Fed funds sold and other
|
2,227
|
1,118
|
99 %
|
Total interest income
|
13,993
|
13,437
|
4 %
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
Deposits
|
2,724
|
2,924
|
-7 %
|
Subordinated debenture
|
469
|
469
|
0 %
|
Total interest expense
|
3,193
|
3,393
|
-6 %
|
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE CREDIT LOSS PROVISION
|
10,800
|
10,044
|
8 %
|
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|
50
|
-
|
100 %
|
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER CREDIT LOSS PROVISION
|
10,750
|
10,044
|
7 %
|
NON-INTEREST INCOME
|
Service Charges and Fees on Deposits
|
699
|
1,029
|
-32 %
|
Other Fees
|
271
|
216
|
25 %
|
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|
6,907
|
7,175
|
-4 %
|
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
4,813
|
4,114
|
17 %
|
INCOME TAXES
|
1,317
|
1,179
|
12 %
|
NET INCOME
|
$ 3,496
|
$ 2,935
|
19 %
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$ 1.19
|
$ 0.98
|
21 %
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 1.18
|
$ 0.97
|
22 %
|
Return on Assets
|
1.18 %
|
1.07 %
|
10 %
|
Return on Equity
|
14.58 %
|
13.66 %
|
7 %
|
Return on Tangible Equity
|
15.05 %
|
14.16 %
|
6 %
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
58.39 %
|
63.22 %
|
-8 %
|
CW BANCORP
|
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield /
|
Average
|
Interest
|
Yield /
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
|
Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS
|
$ 212,573
|
$ 1,937
|
3.70 %
|
$ 89,519
|
$ 981
|
4.44 %
|
Investment Securities (1)
|
169,914
|
1,404
|
3.35 %
|
165,486
|
1,396
|
3.42 %
|
Loans
|
784,657
|
10,420
|
5.39 %
|
796,856
|
10,981
|
5.59 %
|
FHLB & Other Stocks
|
7,100
|
290
|
16.56 %
|
7,100
|
138
|
7.88 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
1,174,244
|
14,051
|
4.85 %
|
1,058,961
|
13,496
|
5.17 %
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
30,619
|
50,612
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,204,863
|
$ 1,109,573
|
INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES
|
Interest Bearing Deposits
|
$ 457,948
|
$ 2,724
|
2.41 %
|
409,640
|
2,924
|
2.89 %
|
Subordinated Debenture
|
50,000
|
469
|
3.75 %
|
50,000
|
469
|
3.75 %
|
Total interest-earning liabilities
|
507,948
|
3,193
|
2.55 %
|
459,640
|
3,393
|
2.99 %
|
Noninterest-earning liabilities
|
Demand Deposits
|
585,119
|
549,970
|
Other Liabilities
|
14,537
|
12,828
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
97,259
|
87,135
|
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
|
$ 1,204,863
|
$ 1,109,573
|
Net Interest Spread
|
$ 10,858
|
2.30 %
|
$ 10,103
|
2.18 %
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.75 %
|
3.87 %
|
Total Deposits
|
$ 1,043,067
|
$ 2,724
|
1.06 %
|
$ 959,610
|
$ 2,924
|
1.24 %
|
Total Funding Costs
|
$ 1,093,067
|
$ 3,193
|
1.18 %
|
$ 1,009,610
|
$ 3,393
|
1.36 %
|
(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
SOURCE CW Bancorp
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