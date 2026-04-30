CW Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2026 EPS of $1.18, up 22%

IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK), the parent company ("the Company") of CommerceWest Bank (the "Bank") reported consolidated net income for the first quarter of 2026 of $3,496,000 or $1.18 per diluted share as compared to $2,935,000 or $0.97 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025.

Key Financial Results for the three months ended March 31, 2026:

Ivo A. Tjan, Chairman & CEO, CW Bancorp

EPS of $1.18 up 22%

Net Income of $3.5 million up 19%

Return on Assets of 1.18% up 10%

Return on Tangible Equity of 15.05% up 6%

ACL to total loans ratio of 1.36%

Efficiency Ratio of 58.39% down 8%

Total Deposits of $1.1 billion up 8%

Total Assets of $1.246 billion up 8%

No outstanding FRB or FHLB borrowings

Non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits of 56%

Leverage ratio of 11.89% and total risk-based capital ratio of 19.23%

65 quarters of consecutive profits

Mr. Ivo A. Tjan, Chairman and CEO commented, "We delivered a strong start to 2026, with earnings per share increasing 22% and net income growing 19%, driven by solid deposit growth, disciplined expense management, and improved operating efficiency." Mr. Tjan continued, "In an environment of ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, our fortress balance sheet, strong capital ratios, and ample liquidity position us to manage risk while continuing to generate consistent, high-quality earnings. With 65 consecutive quarters of profitability, we remain focused on delivering sustainable returns and long-term value for our shareholders, while continuing to invest strategically in our platform to support future growth."

Total assets increased $94.2 million as of March 31, 2026, an increase of 8% as compared to the same period one year ago. Total loans decreased $26.2 million as of March 31, 2026, a decrease of 3% from the prior year. Cash and due from banks increased $96.9 million or 61% from the prior year. Total investment securities increased $27.2 million, an increase of 17% from prior year.

Total deposits increased $84.6 million as of March 31, 2026, an increase of 8% from March 31, 2025. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $20.7 million as of March 31, 2026, an increase of 4% from the prior year. Interest bearing deposits increased $63.9 million as of March 31, 2026, an increase of 15% from the prior year.

Interest income was $14.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, as compared to $13.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 4%. Interest expense was $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, as compared to $3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, a decrease of 6%.

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $10.8 million compared to $10.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of 8%. The net interest margin decreased for the three months ended March 31, 2026. It decreased from 3.87% in 2025 to 3.75% in 2026, a decrease of 3%.

Provision for credit losses was $50,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, as compared to zero for the same period last year.

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $970,000 compared to $1.2 million for the same period last year, a decrease of 22%.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $6.9 million compared to $7.2 million for the same period last year, a decrease of 4%.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was 58.39% compared to 63.22% in 2025, which represents a decrease of 8%. The efficiency ratio illustrates that for every dollar made for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, it costs $0.5839 to make it, as compared to $0.6322 one year ago.

Capital ratio for the Bank remain above the level required for a "well capitalized" institution as designated by regulatory agencies. As of March 31, 2026, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.89%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 17.98%, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 17.98% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 19.23%.

On April 10, 2026, the Company provided notice to holders of its $32,500,000 in aggregate principal amount of 3.75% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes, due April 1, 2031 (the "Notes"), of its intent to partially redeem $15,000,000 of such notes on May 15, 2026. Following such redemption, $17,500,000 of such Notes will remain outstanding. In addition, the Company also has outstanding $17,500,000 in aggregate principal amount of 3.75% Fixed to Floating Rate Subordinated Notes, due December 15, 2031.

CommerceWest Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering customized products and services to each client's needs. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our robust digital banking platform.



By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, and create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a full suite of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solutions, NetBanker online banking , mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A and working capital financing, commercial real estate loans, SBA lending and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. "BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE"

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.

CW BANCORP









%

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





Increase

(dollars in thousands)

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

(Decrease)

















ASSETS













Cash and due from banks

$ 256,910

$ 159,966

61 %

Securities available for sale

162,959

135,157

21 %

Securities held to maturity

25,952

26,556

-2 %

















Loans

776,031

802,181

-3 %

Less allowance for credit losses (ACL)

(10,543)

(11,355)

-7 %

Loans, net

765,488

790,826

-3 %

















Bank premises and equipment, net

2,496

3,324

-25 %

Other assets

31,992

35,778

-11 %

Total assets

$ 1,245,797

$ 1,151,607

8 %

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 607,893

$ 587,167

4 %

Interest bearing deposits

478,797

414,900

15 %

Total deposits

1,086,690

1,002,067

8 %

















Subordinated debenture

50,000

50,000

0 %

Other liabilities

12,540

12,141

3 %





1,149,230

1,064,208

8 %

Stockholders' equity

96,567

87,399

10 %

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,245,797

$ 1,151,607

8 %

















Shares outstanding at end of period

2,930,202

2,983,223





Book value per share

$ 35.68

$ 32.46





Total loans to total deposits

71.41 %

80.05 %





ACL to total loans

1.36 %

1.42 %





Nonperforming assets (non-accrual loans & OREO)

$ 10,286

$ 7,251





















COMMERCEWEST BANK CAPITAL RATIOS:













Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.89 %

12.35 %





Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

17.98 %

16.76 %





Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

17.98 %

16.76 %





Total risk-based capital ratio

19.23 %

18.01 %























CW BANCORP











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Increase (dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

(Decrease)













INTEREST INCOME











Loans

$ 10,420

$ 10,981

-5 % Investment securities

1,346

1,338

1 % Fed funds sold and other

2,227

1,118

99 % Total interest income

13,993

13,437

4 %













INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits

2,724

2,924

-7 % Subordinated debenture

469

469

0 % Total interest expense

3,193

3,393

-6 %













NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE CREDIT LOSS PROVISION

10,800

10,044

8 %













PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

50

-

100 %













NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER CREDIT LOSS PROVISION

10,750

10,044

7 %













NON-INTEREST INCOME











Service Charges and Fees on Deposits

699

1,029

-32 % Other Fees

271

216

25 %













NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

6,907

7,175

-4 %













EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

4,813

4,114

17 %













INCOME TAXES

1,317

1,179

12 %



























NET INCOME

$ 3,496

$ 2,935

19 %













Basic earnings per share

$ 1.19

$ 0.98

21 % Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.18

$ 0.97

22 % Return on Assets

1.18 %

1.07 %

10 % Return on Equity

14.58 %

13.66 %

7 % Return on Tangible Equity

15.05 %

14.16 %

6 % Efficiency Ratio

58.39 %

63.22 %

-8 %

CW BANCORP





















CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS







































Three Months Ended March 31,

2026

2025

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /

Expense

Yield /

Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /

Expense

Yield /

Cost

(dollars in thousands) INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS $ 212,573

$ 1,937

3.70 %

$ 89,519

$ 981

4.44 % Investment Securities (1) 169,914

1,404

3.35 %

165,486

1,396

3.42 % Loans 784,657

10,420

5.39 %

796,856

10,981

5.59 % FHLB & Other Stocks 7,100

290

16.56 %

7,100

138

7.88 % Total interest-earning assets 1,174,244

14,051

4.85 %

1,058,961

13,496

5.17 %























Noninterest-earning assets 30,619









50,612







Total assets $ 1,204,863









$ 1,109,573























































INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES





















Interest Bearing Deposits $ 457,948

$ 2,724

2.41 %

409,640

2,924

2.89 % Subordinated Debenture 50,000

469

3.75 %

50,000

469

3.75 % Total interest-earning liabilities 507,948

3,193

2.55 %

459,640

3,393

2.99 %























Noninterest-earning liabilities





















Demand Deposits 585,119









549,970







Other Liabilities 14,537









12,828







Shareholders' Equity 97,259









87,135







Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 1,204,863









$ 1,109,573































Net Interest Spread



$ 10,858

2.30 %





$ 10,103

2.18 % Net Interest Margin







3.75 %









3.87 %























Total Deposits $ 1,043,067

$ 2,724

1.06 %

$ 959,610

$ 2,924

1.24 % Total Funding Costs $ 1,093,067

$ 3,193

1.18 %

$ 1,009,610

$ 3,393

1.36 %























(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate

SOURCE CW Bancorp