CWA Capital Partners Successfully Advises in Sparkle Car Wash Transaction

NEW YORK , June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CWA Capital Partners, known for their leading role as merger and acquisition advisors for privately owned car wash businesses, is pleased to announce the successful sale of its client Sparkle Car Wash ("Sparkle"), a South Carolina-based car wash brand with seven locations in the Columbia market to PassiveInvesting.com

Sparkle Car Wash was previously owned and operated by Dong Noh and Patrick Noh.

Sparkle Car Wash

Founder and CEO Harry Caruso of CWA Capital Partners says "We love working for family owned and operated car wash businesses which made this transaction with Sparkle Car Wash so enjoyable. What the Noh brothers - Patrick, Dong and Tim - have been able to build in the Columbia market is a true success story and CWA is honored to have assisted with selling their washes."

Harry Caruso alongside of his team, were able to effectively aid throughout this closed sale process and facilitate another successful deal.

"As a regional car wash platform, Sparkle represented a really great entry point into the Columbia market. The team at PassiveInvesting.com saw that strategic value as they continue to rapidly scale their presence in the Southeast. They were a very professional buyer to deal with throughout the transaction." commented Colin May of CWA Capital Partners.

About Sparkle

Sparkle has been in business for over 14 years as a well-established and respected car wash brand in the Columbia market. Their known success stems from the dedication to provide outstanding car wash and detailing services and the value they place on their customers/customers' vehicles. With owners who have cared for, maintained and dedicated years to progress - they have been able to achieve exponential growth. Sparkle operates in seven locations across the Columbia area offering notable detailing and express services.

About PassiveInvesting.com

PassiveInvesting.com is an investment group based in Columbia, South Carolina. Specializing in creating passive income with cash flowing real estate investments, PassiveInvesting.com has been able to build passive income and equity for their investors through low-risk real estate investments in the United States growing to a portfolio value of $1B+.

About CWA

CWA Capital Partners, a fully and wholly owned subsidiary of Car Wash Advisory, LLC, is a leading nationwide investment banking and brokerage firm based in New York City specializing in and focused solely on the car wash industry. Founded by CEO Harry Caruso, Car Wash Advisory's team of financial professionals provides sellside M&A advisory and debt and equity capital raising services to car wash owners and operators across the United States. To learn more or reach out to the CWA team, visit www.carwashadvisory.com.

Disclaimer

The principal Harry H. Caruso of CWA Capital Partners is a registered representative offering securities and investment banking services through Britehorn Securities, a registered broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Britehorn Securities and CWA Capital Partners are not affiliated entities.

