Cyberhaven Extends Data and AI Security Platform with Support for ChatGPT Enterprise and Claude Compliance API Integrations

New compliance API integrations give security and compliance teams visibility into sensitive data across ChatGPT Enterprise and Claude Enterprise workflows

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberhaven, the leader in data security for the agentic enterprise, today announced new compliance API integrations with OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise and Claude Enterprise, powered by Anthropic. The integrations extend Cyberhaven's data security platform into both AI applications, giving security and compliance teams visibility into conversations, uploaded files, and workspace activity to help proactively improve security and meet governance and regulatory requirements. The integrations use the ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API and Claude Compliance APIs to monitor, inspect, and classify sensitive data already inside each platform.

AI Adoption Is Creating New Data Visibility Gaps Across Enterprise Platforms

According to OpenAI, over 80% of Fortune 500 companies have integrated ChatGPT Enterprise into their workflows, and enterprise adoption of Claude is accelerating in parallel. As AI becomes embedded in daily work, employees are using these platforms to analyze contracts, source code, customer records, financial data, strategy documents, and other sensitive business information. Traditional browser and endpoint controls can help inspect data as it moves into AI applications, but they cannot always see what already exists inside Claude or ChatGPT Enterprise, including historical conversations, uploaded files, custom GPT and Projects configurations, sharing permissions, and user activity. Cyberhaven's new integrations extend that visibility by adding data discovery, classification, and incident response directly into both platforms.

Cyberhaven Extends Visibility into Claude Enterprise

Through the integration with Claude Compliance APIs, customers can onboard Claude Enterprise as a Cyberhaven Cloud Connector to discover:

Conversations, Projects, files, users, and roles

Chat messages, including both user prompts and Claude responses

Uploaded files, inspected against the customer's existing content-inspection policies

Findings are raised as incidents in the Cyberhaven console with relevant evidence and context, enabling security teams to triage Claude-related risks alongside incidents from other enterprise data destinations. Cyberhaven can also connect sensitive data found inside Claude back to its origin, combining Claude activity with lineage and context already captured across the customer's environment.

"With Claude becoming a critical part of enterprise workflows, security teams need more than point-in-time controls at the browser or endpoint. They need to understand what sensitive data lives inside AI applications, who accessed it, how it was used, and whether it violates policy," said Iulia Stefoi-Silver, Cyberhaven VP of Technology Alliances and Strategy. "Our integration with Anthropic brings Claude governance into the Cyberhaven platform, so customers can secure AI adoption without adding another isolated tool or workflow."

Cyberhaven Extends Visibility into ChatGPT Enterprise

With the Cyberhaven ChatGPT Enterprise integration, security and compliance teams can monitor and inspect AI activity across:

Conversations, including user prompts and assistant responses

File uploads within ChatGPT Enterprise conversations

Tool invocations, including application events such as MCP tool usage

Custom GPT knowledge files, configurations, sharing settings, and ownership

Metadata such as conversation title, message author, model used, file references, timestamps, workspace ID, and temporary chat indicators

Cyberhaven uses data available through the ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API to analyze conversation transcripts, attached files, and custom GPT knowledge files, applying its classification capabilities to identify sensitive business information such as intellectual property, credentials, regulated data, customer information, legal content, and financial information.

"As organizations expand AI adoption, many security teams want additional visibility into how sensitive business data moves through AI-assisted workflows," said Stefoi-Silver. "Our integration with the ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API extends that visibility, helping customers support their governance and compliance processes alongside the existing security capabilities available in ChatGPT Enterprise."

One Platform for Governance Across AI Applications

With these integrations, Cyberhaven extends its AI security coverage across leading enterprise GenAI platforms, allowing organizations to apply consistent policies across human and agentic workflows, including endpoint activity, browser activity, SaaS applications, cloud connectors, and AI platforms, rather than deploying a separate point product for each AI application.

The ChatGPT Enterprise integration is designed for ChatGPT Enterprise and Edu workspaces and is available now. Customers configure it in the Cyberhaven Console using a dedicated OpenAI API key with Compliance API read scope and their ChatGPT Enterprise workspace ID. The Claude Enterprise integration is expected to be available to Cyberhaven customers in August 2026. Both integrations support historical scans within each platform's available retention window, as well as continuous forward scans to discover and classify new activity.

Customers interested in either integration can contact their Cyberhaven representative. For more information, visit www.cyberhaven.com.

ABOUT CYBERHAVEN

Cyberhaven is a leader in Data Security for the Agentic Enterprise, trusted by the world's most innovative companies to protect their most sensitive data. Cyberhaven traces the full lifecycle of your data, adapting protection as context changes. Cyberhaven protects workflows, not just data, by connecting lineage, identity, and behavior to understand how data is created, copied, fragmented, and shared across workflows. Operating in real time where humans and agents act on data, Cyberhaven helps stop risk before it becomes loss. AI changed work. Cyberhaven protects it. Learn more at cyberhaven.com.

SOURCE Cyberhaven