Cyberhaven Leaders Recognized on CRN's 2026 Women of the Channel List

CRN recognizes Katy Lietzau and Sarah Cook as industry leaders driving partner growth and data & AI security adoption

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberhaven today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Director of Channel Katy Lietzau and Channel Account Manager Sarah Cook to its 2026 Women of the Channel list. The annual list recognizes women across vendors, distributors, and solution providers who are advancing the IT channel through strategic leadership and partner-first execution. The recognition reflects Cyberhaven's commitment to building a channel program that helps partners deliver data and AI security outcomes for organizations adopting AI at scale.

CRN Recognizes Channel Leaders Advancing Partner Success

The Women of the Channel list celebrates leaders shaping how technology reaches end customers, with honorees selected for measurable impact on partner programs, channel strategy, and ecosystem growth. Lietzau and Cook were recognized for their contributions to Cyberhaven's channel motion, which now spans partners, solution providers, MSSPs, and distributors across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

"It's a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We're proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry."

Cyberhaven's Channel-First Approach to AI & Data Security

As Director of Channel, Katy Lietzau leads the strategy, structure, and enablement of Cyberhaven's global partner program. She works closely with solution providers, MSSPs, and distributors to align Cyberhaven's Unified AI & Data Security platform with partner-led services and customer engagements.

Sarah Cook, Channel Account Manager, manages day-to-day partner relationships and pipeline development across strategic accounts. Her work has helped scale partner-sourced revenue and accelerate joint go-to-market campaigns spanning data loss prevention (DLP), data security posture management (DSPM), insider risk management (IRM), and AI security.

Together, their efforts support a channel program built for an environment in which every enterprise is rebuilding its data security stack to handle AI agents, generative AI tools, and the rapid fragmentation of sensitive data.

Cyberhaven Emerges as a Top Choice for Resellers in the AI Era

Cyberhaven's channel program has expanded alongside enterprise demand for unified AI and data security, with partner-influenced revenue and customer wins reflecting a market shift away from fragmented point tools toward a single platform spanning DSPM, DLP, IRM, and AI security.

"The channel is where data & AI security strategy meets execution, and partners need leaders who can turn today's fast-moving threats into programs they can take to customers tomorrow," said James McCarthy, Chief Revenue Officer, Cyberhaven. "Katy and Sarah are building the relationships, enablement, and trust that make Cyberhaven a destination for top solution providers. Their recognition on the CRN Women of the Channel list reflects the caliber of talent driving our channel-first approach to securing data in the AI era."

For more information about Cyberhaven visit www.cyberhaven.com, and to learn more about Cyberhaven's new Agentic AI Security solution, join our product launch on May 5, 2026.

About Cyberhaven

Cyberhaven protects sensitive data wherever it lives and goes. Built for the AI era, Cyberhaven's Unified AI & Data Security Platform combines DSPM, data loss prevention, insider risk management, and AI security with deep data lineage and agentic AI. Cyberhaven helps organizations stop data loss, reduce insider risk, and enable AI adoption securely, without slowing their business. For more information, visit www.cyberhaven.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Cyberhaven