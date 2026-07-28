Cyberhaven Introduces Flow, an AI-Native Data Security Platform for the Agentic Enterprise

Cyberhaven traces the full lifecycle of data and continuously adapts protection as context changes, stopping risk before it becomes loss and enabling organizations to embrace the new world of work with confidence.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberhaven, the leader in data security for the agentic enterprise, today introduced Cyberhaven Flow, an AI-native data security platform built to protect data across human and AI workflows. Flow connects lineage, identity, and behavior to protect data as it is created, copied, fragmented, and shared, marking a shift in how protection adapts to the changing context of work in the AI era.

The AI Inventory gives security teams a centralized view of AI and agent tools, adoption trends, and risk across the environment.

Flow secures data across every human and agentic workflow, wherever people and AI agents work: on endpoints, in browsers, and in the cloud. With Flow, Cyberhaven now offers a complete set of data security capabilities for the agentic enterprise, from posture to protection, unifying data visibility, exfiltration prevention, and insider risk management in one platform, regardless of data source, type, or the identity handling it.



Flow doesn't just protect human-to-human, human-to-AI, and AI-to-AI workflows; it lets security teams run the platform itself agentically. Embedded agents handle configuration, detection, and analysis, automating data security programs end to end.

AI Changed Work: Agentic AI Exponentially Multiplies the Workflows Enterprises Must Protect

Work has always meant workflows: sequences of steps where data is created, moved, and used. Many data loss prevention (DLP) and data security posture management (DSPM) tools were built to cover isolated parts of a workflow, which was tolerable when only humans, working at human speed, touched the data.

That has changed. Endpoint-based agentic AI app adoption doubled year-over-year, reaching 60% adoption in May 2026, according to Cyberhaven Labs. A single agent can now read a file, query a database, transform its contents, and send it outside the company, turning any gap in workflow coverage into potential for data loss.

"We are living through the biggest shift in how work gets done in generations. Every company, in every industry, is becoming an agentic enterprise, where people and AI agents work side by side, and data moves at machine speed," said Nishant Doshi, Cyberhaven CEO. "We built Flow so organizations can embrace that future with confidence, protecting their data across every human and agentic workflow."

Cyberhaven Flow: Purpose-Built for the Agentic Enterprise

Cyberhaven pioneered data lineage, building the industry's leading knowledge graph from trillions of workflows, tracing how data moves between people, applications, and now AI agents. Flow puts that extensive data lineage to work in real time. It brings together the capabilities a company needs to secure data across every human and agentic workflow:

Agentic AI Security : Cyberhaven discovers every AI tool and agent running across endpoints and the browser, scores each one for risk, and records agent activity: prompts, tool calls, file reads, and responses, with the data context of each step. Agents act as privileged insiders, with machine-scale autonomy and access to sensitive data. Flow ties every action back to the identity behind it, human or agent, giving security and identity teams one view of who, or what, touched the data.

: Cyberhaven discovers every AI tool and agent running across endpoints and the browser, scores each one for risk, and records agent activity: prompts, tool calls, file reads, and responses, with the data context of each step. Agents act as privileged insiders, with machine-scale autonomy and access to sensitive data. Flow ties every action back to the identity behind it, human or agent, giving security and identity teams one view of who, or what, touched the data. Lineage, Classification, Unified Policy, and an AI-Native Experience : End-to-end data lineage and provenance, AI classification, and unified policies follow data as it is created, copied, fragmented, and shared, with existing policies automatically extending to agent-driven actions. Flow matches that with an agentic user experience, giving security teams an AI-native way to investigate, tune policy, and respond, using AI to protect AI.

: End-to-end data lineage and provenance, AI classification, and unified policies follow data as it is created, copied, fragmented, and shared, with existing policies automatically extending to agent-driven actions. Flow matches that with an agentic user experience, giving security teams an AI-native way to investigate, tune policy, and respond, using AI to protect AI. Real-Time Enforcement Across Endpoint and Cloud: Agent observability sees activity the moment it happens, so when sensitive data starts to move, whether by accident or with intent, Cyberhaven can surface and contain it before it leaves.

Enterprises Trust Cyberhaven with the Agentic Shift

Cyberhaven protects the data of companies with the most to lose and the most to gain: those pushing the frontier of what's possible, and racing fastest to get there.

They have put their most sensitive data in the hands of Cyberhaven for three key reasons:

Cyberhaven Protects Workflows, Not Just Data: The unit of AI is workflow - human to human, human to AI, and AI to AI workflows. Cyberhaven connects lineage, identity, and behavior to protect data in the context of how it's created, copied, fragmented, and shared across these workflows.

The unit of AI is workflow - human to human, human to AI, and AI to AI workflows. Cyberhaven connects lineage, identity, and behavior to protect data in the context of how it's created, copied, fragmented, and shared across these workflows. Cyberhaven Takes Action When & Where it Matters: Cyberhaven operates in real time, where humans and agents act on data, before risk becomes loss. Powerful yet non-disruptive controls on endpoints, in browsers, and in the cloud ensure data is protected wherever it lives and goes.

Cyberhaven operates in real time, where humans and agents act on data, before risk becomes loss. Powerful yet non-disruptive controls on endpoints, in browsers, and in the cloud ensure data is protected wherever it lives and goes. Cyberhaven Earns the Trust of Innovators: The world's most innovative companies trust Cyberhaven with their most sensitive data. Frontier AI labs, robotics manufacturers, pioneers in space and defense, the top quant hedge funds, breakthrough biotech firms, major banks, oil & gas companies, and law firms all rely on Cyberhaven to protect data across human and agentic workflows.

Added Doshi, "We are proud to work with the most innovative companies in the world, the pioneers who are reimagining the future of work, launching entirely new industries, and reinventing established ones, and to help them move fast while their most sensitive data stays protected."

Flow brings that same standard of trust and integration to every organization navigating the agentic shift. As frontier labs defining the agentic era, Anthropic and OpenAI set the bar for the caliber of companies Cyberhaven works with: builders whose governance needs scale as fast as their platforms do. That's why Cyberhaven recently announced integrations with both Anthropic's Claude Compliance APIs and OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API, giving joint customers discovery, classification, and incident response for sensitive data inside two leading enterprise AI platforms.

Cyberhaven Flow will be available in the coming quarter with a seamless upgrade for existing customers. For more information, sign up for early access here.

AI changed work. We protect it. Cyberhaven will be at Black Hat USA 2026, exhibiting at booth 2467 for daily demos and hands-on training. To learn more, visit https://www.cyberhaven.com.

ABOUT CYBERHAVEN

Cyberhaven is a leader in Data Security for the Agentic Enterprise, trusted by the world's most innovative companies to protect their most sensitive data. Cyberhaven traces the full lifecycle of your data, adapting protection as context changes. Cyberhaven protects workflows, not just data, by connecting lineage, identity, and behavior to understand how data is created, copied, fragmented, and shared across workflows. Operating in real time where humans and agents act on data, Cyberhaven helps stop risk before it becomes loss. AI changed work. Cyberhaven protects it. Learn more at cyberhaven.com.

SOURCE Cyberhaven