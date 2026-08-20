Cyberhill Announces a Major AI Breakthrough, Delivering Full Business Context to Anthropic's Claude Enterprise

Cerebro delivers the first-ever true context and semantic layer for Claude Enterprise, letting organizations embed complex business context in days rather than months.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberhill Partners, Inc., a leader in building advanced enterprise AI solutions, today announced that its proprietary Cerebro now delivers the first-ever true context and semantic layer for Anthropic's Claude Enterprise, giving the model a structured understanding of an organization's data, relationships and business logic while leaving that data in place.

This represents a fundamental shift in enterprise AI architecture: from retrieving information to understanding context. Traditional Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) helps AI find information. Cerebro helps AI understand how that information connects.

Cerebro provides Claude Enterprise with a structured semantic understanding of an organization's proprietary information, including its data, entities, relationships, business rules and institutional knowledge. Rather than simply retrieving fragments of information and placing them into a model's context window, Cerebro gives the model a logical map of the enterprise and the pathways connecting its knowledge. This creates an entirely new layer in the enterprise AI stack: the Context and Semantic Layer.

"Enterprises have struggled with the 'last mile' of secure, enterprise AI implementations, the ability to ground models in their own unique, evolving business context," said Jake McAndrew, Chief Operating Officer at Cyberhill. "With Cerebro, we have removed the friction of architectural complexity. Our clients can now deploy Claude Enterprise against their own business context in days, with the accuracy and traceability high-stakes work demands."

Key capabilities of Cerebro for Claude Enterprise include:

Rapid Deployment: Enterprises can transition from concept to production-ready, context-aware AI in days by implementing Cerebro, connected to Claude Enterprise.

Enterprises can transition from concept to production-ready, context-aware AI in days by implementing Cerebro, connected to Claude Enterprise. Traceability: Cerebro measures each hop and provides a reasoning path, showing all of its work for traceability and auditability, something RAG alone cannot do.

Cerebro measures each hop and provides a reasoning path, showing all of its work for traceability and auditability, something RAG alone cannot do. Reduced LLM Tokenization : By utilizing Cerebro alongside Claude, enterprises now have a logical map and pathway for the model to use, saving firms potentially millions in token costs.

By utilizing Cerebro alongside Claude, enterprises now have a logical map and pathway for the model to use, saving firms potentially millions in costs. Context-First Intelligence: Ensures models are deeply aligned with specific enterprise data and business logic, improving relevance and reducing hallucinations. Born from the US Intelligence Community, Cerebro delivers answers that are accurate and defensible.

Ensures models are deeply aligned with specific enterprise data and business logic, improving relevance and reducing hallucinations. Born from the US Intelligence Community, Cerebro delivers answers that are accurate and defensible. Model-Agnostic Foundation: Cerebro operates across frontier models and existing data stacks, so organizations standardizing on Claude Enterprise today are not locked out of future architecture decisions.

As enterprises pursue competitive advantage through AI, Cerebro by Cyberhill provides the critical link between powerful base models and the specific, proprietary knowledge that high-stakes applications require.

Cerebro's context and semantic layer extends to other frontier models, with connections for the enterprise versions of ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grok expected in the coming weeks.

For more information about Cerebro, please visit www.cyberhill.ai/cerebro.

About Cyberhill

Cyberhill is a professional services firm that delivers advanced enterprise AI solutions for Fortune 500 organizations and U.S. government agencies. The firm has completed more than 1,000 enterprise software implementations and brings over a decade of AI experience with the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. Cyberhill serves organizations across industries seeking a faster, lower-risk path to production AI. Headquartered in Austin, TX.

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Carolyn Hassan, VP of Marketing

Cyberhill Partners

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SOURCE Cyberhill Partners, Inc.