Cyble Ranks No. 576 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, as ARR More Than Triples in Just Over Two Years

Recognition on One of the Most Prestigious Rankings of Fastest-Growing Private Companies Underscores Cyble's Rise in AI-Native Cybersecurity

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyble, an AI-native cybersecurity company, today announced its inclusion on the 2026 Inc. 5000, ranking No. 576 among America's fastest-growing private companies — one of the most prestigious rankings of privately held companies in the United States.

The recognition comes as Cyble's annual recurring revenue (ARR) has more than tripled in just over two years, reflecting the scale of the vision driving Cyble forward.

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The Inc. 5000 honors privately held companies that have delivered extraordinary, sustained growth. For Cyble, that growth reflects a bigger ambition: redefining how the world manages cyber risk with intelligence that predicts, prioritizes, and acts.

"Growing our ARR more than threefold in just over two years is proof that the world is moving toward AI-native security, and Cyble is leading that shift," said Beenu Arora, Co-Founder and CEO of Cyble. "AI isn't a feature bolted onto cybersecurity for us; it's the foundation we built on from day one. We set out to build the AI-native platform the world will depend on for the next decade, and this recognition tells us we're moving at the right speed, with the biggest chapters still ahead."

Cyble's growth is powered by a platform built entirely around AI-native intelligence, including Silicon Attested Endpoint Protection and agentic AI through Cyble Blaze AI, giving security teams verifiable evidence and the speed to act, not just more alerts to sift through. That philosophy is shaping how enterprises and government organizations worldwide approach risk, as Cyble expands its global footprint and deepens investment in the AI and automation defining the next generation of cybersecurity.

The No. 576 ranking marks a milestone on a much longer path — proof that Cyble's rapid ARR growth and AI-native approach to security are resonating at scale, with the biggest ambitions still ahead.

View the full 2026 Inc. 5000 list at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Cyble

Cyble is an AI-native cybersecurity company delivering unified risk intelligence and decision support to enterprises and government organizations worldwide. Its platform combines threat intelligence, digital risk protection, and security operations for real-time visibility and actionable insights.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders. Its journalism informs, educates, and elevates the risk-takers and innovators creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, alongside Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Cyble Inc.