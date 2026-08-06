Cyble Says the Future of Endpoint Security Goes Beyond Detection, Unveils the Next Evolution of Titan at Black Hat USA 2026

New release combines silicon-rooted attestation, AI-native threat intelligence, BlazeAI-powered attack reconstruction and autonomous response into a unified endpoint security platform for the AI era.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyble today unveiled the next evolution of Cyble Titan at Black Hat USA 2026, introducing silicon-rooted attestation alongside AI-native threat intelligence, BlazeAI-powered attack reconstruction, exposure management and autonomous response in a unified endpoint security platform. Titan helps security teams establish trusted evidence, understand attacks faster and respond with greater confidence.

Cyberattacks have evolved beyond the endpoint. They move across identities, cloud infrastructure, vulnerabilities, external threat ecosystems and increasingly leverage AI. Yet defenders still investigate fragmented telemetry across disconnected tools before understanding the full scope of an attack.

Titan was built for this new reality.

Unlike traditional EDR platforms that begin with operating system telemetry, Titan establishes trust through silicon-rooted attestation, then correlates endpoint activity with Cyble's AI-native threat intelligence, behavioral analytics, attack path context and BlazeAI-powered attack reconstruction to create a complete Indicator of Attack. Instead of piecing together isolated alerts, analysts receive a unified understanding of the attack and can investigate, prioritize and respond from a single platform.

"EDR changed cybersecurity by helping organizations detect attacks. The next generation of endpoint security will be defined by how quickly security teams can understand those attacks and act with confidence," said Beenu Arora, Co-Founder and CEO of Cyble. "Titan brings together trusted evidence, intelligence, context and response into one platform, giving defenders the clarity to stay ahead of sophisticated threats."

The latest release also expands Titan with device controls, exposure management, AI-native threat intelligence and autonomous, auditable response, bringing together capabilities delivered through multiple security products into a single workflow.

Visitors to Booth 6032 can experience Titan live at Black Hat USA 2026, including demonstrations of silicon-rooted attestation, BlazeAI-powered attack reconstruction, AI-native threat intelligence and autonomous response across the attack lifecycle.

Cyble Titan is available today. Sign up at https://titan.cyble.com.

About Cyble

Cyble is an AI-native cybersecurity company delivering unified risk intelligence and decision support to enterprises and government organizations worldwide. Its platform combines threat intelligence, digital risk protection and security operations to provide real-time visibility and actionable insights. By leveraging advanced analytics and automation, Cyble enables organizations to proactively manage risk and strengthen security posture.

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SOURCE Cyble