CyEx Adds Crypto Wallet Monitoring to Financial Shield Offering to Fight Cryptocurrency Fraud

New feature enables customers to monitor up to 10 crypto wallets for breach and dark web exposure

BOSTON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CyEx, a leading provider of cyber and data breach response solutions, today announced the addition of Crypto Wallet Monitoring to its Financial Shield offerings, expanding its flagship financial protection solution to help consumers defend against one of the fastest-growing forms of cybercrime.

Crypto wallet fraud is rapidly emerging as the most costly form of online crime targeting consumers. Last year, according to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), Americans reported $11.3 billion in losses to cryptocurrency related fraud, a 22% increase year-over-year. Average losses per complaint totalled $62,600, with more than 18,500 complaints resulting in losses totalling more than $100,000.

"Cryptocurrency has become an increasingly attractive target for cybercriminals, and unlike traditional financial fraud, victims often have little or no opportunity to recover stolen assets," said Jerry Thompson, Founder & President at CyEx. "By integrating Crypto Wallet Monitoring into our Financial Shield products, we're giving consumers early visibility into potential threats so they can take action before exposed wallet information becomes irreversible financial loss."

Whether attackers obtain wallet-related information directly or leverage stolen personal information to impersonate trusted financial institutions, today's crypto attacks often begin with compromised data. Financial Shield + Crypto Wallet Monitoring is designed to help consumers detect those risks earlier by monitoring both the personal information and wallet identifiers that criminals increasingly rely upon.

Available as Financial Shield + Crypto Wallet Monitoring, the new feature monitors up to 10 cryptocurrency wallets for signs of exposure in data breaches and on the dark web. If a monitored wallet is identified in criminal marketplaces or breach data, customers receive a real-time alert so they can take immediate action to secure their assets before funds are lost.

The enhancement builds on Financial Shield's suite of financial protection capabilities, including financial transaction monitoring, home title monitoring for up to 5 properties, high risk transaction monitoring, three bureau credit monitoring1, dark web monitoring, fraud and ID resolution services and $1M insurance available on most fraud categories.

"Digital assets are becoming an increasingly important part of consumers' financial lives," said Jerry Thompson, Founder & President at CyEx. "Our goal is to continue evolving Financial Shield so it protects customers against the threats they face today—not the ones they faced five years ago."

Financial Shield + Crypto Wallet Monitoring is now available as an added feature on all Financial Shield plans. For more information, visit cyex.com/financial-shield.

Media Contact: Sydney Harwood, [email protected]

About CyEx

CyEx is the leading provider of data breach solutions, specializing in credit, identity, financial, minor, medical, and privacy data risks. CyEx's innovative and class-leading product portfolio ensures solutions that meet the unique needs of each incident. Since launching in 2020, CyEx has serviced over 700 cases, including Capital One, T-Mobile, Home Depot, and Morgan Stanley. CyEx is a part of Point Wild – a global leader in cybersecurity. To learn more about CyEx, visit www.CyEx.com.

About Point Wild

Point Wild is a global leader in cybersecurity, protecting individuals and businesses from the ever-evolving threats of the digital world. Powered by a unified product platform and more than 20 years of expertise, our industry-leading brands deliver best-in-class security solutions-including device protection, online privacy and identity theft prevention-to move more than 25 million users worldwide. To learn more, visit www.pointwild.com.

1Three-bureau credit monitoring is available exclusively with Financial Shield Total. Features and benefits vary by Financial Shield plan.

SOURCE CyEx