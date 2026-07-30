cynapse.ai Appoints Gadi Piran as Chief Operating Officer and Douglas Miorandi as Senior Vice President of Market Development to Lead the Company's Next Chapter of Growth and Success

ARLINGTON, Va., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- cynapse.ai, a pioneer of Agentic Video Intelligence for mission critical operations, announced today that it has appointed Gadi Piran as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Douglas Miorandi as Senior Vice President of Market Development. The new appointments expand the Company's leadership team as part of its global growth trajectory.

Gadi Piran is an early innovator in the U.S. video security market and co-founder of OnSSI, which he built into a recognized leader in IP video management software. Named one of Security Magazine's Influential Leaders in the security industry, he brings deep expertise across video management, physical security, and intelligent surveillance. In his new role at cynapse.ai, Gadi will lead U.S. operations, driving execution, accelerating growth, and scaling the Company's presence across key markets.

Douglas Miorandi is a seasoned market development and business leader with extensive experience across government security, critical infrastructure, data centers, and enterprise technology. Douglas' career includes leadership positions at Metrasens, Panasonic, and United Technologies. As cynapse.ai's new Senior Vice President of Market Development, he will lead the Company's expansion initiatives and strategic partnerships.

The appointments signal the Company's continued growth as they come on the heels of new contracts and pilots for Agentic Video Intelligence deployments in North America.

cynapse.ai President Paul Wilson said, "We are very excited about our newest appointments as we continue to expand our business. Gadi has an impressive track record of empowering teams to build, market, and sell innovative products, and has helped companies rapidly increase their market share. Douglas brings significant strategic business experience and expertise across multiple market regions that are critical to our growth strategy. I am sure that they will both be a great asset to our Company and invaluable as we enter the next phase of our growth."

Piran commented, "I'm incredibly excited to be joining cynapse.ai. The Company has led the evolution of global video analytics market since its inception. The agentic revolution is the most important development the industry has seen in a long time, and I look forward to working with the team to build on this tremendous innovation and reach new heights in the U.S. market."

Miorandi said, "cynapse.ai's expansion into new markets is yet another testament to its continued leadership in advanced video analytics. There is significant potential to apply its security, safety, and compliance capabilities across demanding and stringent environments. The company is well positioned to drive success in this market, and I am excited to be a key part of this journey."

The appointments of Gadi Piran and Douglas Miorandi reinforce cynapse.ai's commitment to accelerating the application of agentic video intelligence in mission-critical environments. With an expanded leadership team and growing market presence, the Company will advance its mission of helping large, complex organizations improve safety, security, operational excellence, and compliance.

About cynapse.ai

cynapse.ai is a leading provider of Verticalized Agentic AI Video Intelligence solutions, enabling organizations to enhance safety, security, compliance and operational efficiency. The cynapse.ai solutions are designed to detect and respond to risks, threats, and violations while uncovering opportunities across transportation networks, seaports, data centers and correctional services. Offering human-like video understanding through cyNeuron and 150+ field-proven predefined analytics, and turning it into everyday value through AI agents and an intuitive copilot, cynapse.ai is making video intelligence more powerful and accessible than ever before.

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SOURCE cynapse.ai