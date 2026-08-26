CypherGenics' FASTKAT Delivers Quantum-Ready Security Backed by a Growing U.S. Patent Portfolio

Cybersecurity platform delivers quantum-ready identity, authentication and encryption for the next generation of connected digital ecosystems

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CypherGenics, the post-quantum security platform for enterprises and critical infrastructure, today announced the launch of FASTKAT™, its patented security technology designed to deliver quantum-ready identity, authentication and encryption across increasingly complex digital environments.

As organizations prepare for the evolving threat posed by quantum computing and the accelerating pace of AI-driven attacks and AI-generated identities, traditional security architectures face growing challenges around scalability, infrastructure complexity and the protection of increasingly connected devices, systems and data. FASTKAT is designed to address these challenges through a fundamentally different approach to securing digital ecosystems.

Built on a growing intellectual property portfolio

FASTKAT is supported by CypherGenics' growing portfolio of intellectual property covering technologies for secure digital ecosystems, encryption, digital signatures, trusted execution, blockchain verification and other security applications.

Among the company's issued U.S. patents is U.S. Patent No. 12,587,513, Cyphergenics-Enabled Digital Ecosystems and Cyphergenics-Enabled Digital Signatures, issued March 24, 2026. The patent describes techniques for securing digital data using CypherGenics-based constructs, including encryption and digital signatures.

The company's broader patent portfolio also includes issued patents covering CypherGenics-based verification of blockchains and the encoding and decoding of executable instructions and program data.

Designed for the quantum-ready era

The urgency is compounding. AI is accelerating both sides of the equation: giving attackers new tools to find and exploit cryptographic weaknesses faster than ever, while also expanding the number of connected identities, agents and systems that need to be authenticated and secured. As AI agents increasingly act autonomously across enterprise and critical infrastructure environments, the demand for fast, scalable, machine-speed authentication is growing just as quickly as the quantum threat itself. FASTKAT is designed to meet both challenges at once, securing the exploding population of AI-driven identities and connected systems without the performance bottlenecks of traditional PKI.

Kent Kresa, CEO and chairman of the board, CypherGenics; former chairman and CEO, Northrop Grumman, said: "Quantum computing will fundamentally change the cybersecurity landscape, and the rise of autonomous AI systems is only accelerating that timeline. Organizations cannot afford to wait until either threat is upon us. FASTKAT offers a new approach to quantum-ready security that can help protect the connected systems and critical infrastructure we depend on every day. CypherGenics has developed technology with the potential to make a meaningful impact in this next era of cybersecurity."

Rory Duncan, principal analyst, Richmond Advisory Group, said: "As regulatory frameworks become law, quantum-ready cybersecurity will be a non-negotiable for organizations managing sensitive data and increasingly connected environments. Solutions that cater for OT/IoT devices in low-power and low-bandwidth environments will be vital for practical, scalable security. Using dynamic object modification and genomic differentiation, CypherGenics' FASTKAT marks a unique approach to addressing the complexity of quantum resilience, and one that we believe is worth watching."

William Arbaugh, president, CypherGenics, said: "The cybersecurity landscape is reaching an inflection point, exposing vulnerabilities that many enterprises, utilities and government agencies are not prepared to address. FASTKAT delivers a new approach to quantum-ready security, helping organizations protect identities, data, devices, and digital interactions against the evolving threats of tomorrow."

About CypherGenics

CypherGenics is the post-quantum security platform for enterprises and critical infrastructure. Its patented fully symmetric methodology delivers quantum-ready encryption 100x faster than PKI, without PKI's cost or complexity. For more information visit www.cyphergenics.com.

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SOURCE CypherGenics