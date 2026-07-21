QDSC Becomes CypherGenics to Advance the Future of Quantum-Safe Communications

CypherGenics delivers quantum-ready identity, authentication and encryption without the cost and complexity of traditional PKI

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 30 years of innovation in cybersecurity and applied information science, QDSC is entering its next chapter as CypherGenics, reflecting its mission to secure communications in the post-quantum era.

Powered by its patented FASTKAT technology, CypherGenics delivers quantum-ready identity, authentication, and encryption without the certificates, external dependencies, or complexity of traditional public key infrastructure (PKI). Designed for enterprises and critical infrastructure operators, the solution protects low-powered OT edge devices, microcontrollers, sensors and connected systems without requiring a rip-and-replace of existing infrastructure.

As organizations prepare for the post-quantum era, securing the edge has become one of the biggest cybersecurity challenges. Today's identity and key management systems face two major obstacles: the looming threat of quantum computing that will render current PKI solutions obsolete and the growing complexity of securing billions of connected devices operating across environments.

Building on years of pioneering research, QDSC has developed a new approach to identity and key management that eliminates reliance on traditional PKI while remaining secure against both quantum attacks and large-scale device compromise. As CypherGenics, the company is expanding this foundation into a complete post-quantum security platform that integrates modern identity, authentication, and key management. It establishes an end-to-end security architecture that makes post-quantum protection practical to deploy without requiring organizations to replace existing hardware or significantly change how users and devices authenticate.

William Arbaugh, president, CypherGenics, said: "Organizations are facing a convergence of threats and requirements that existing security architectures weren't designed to handle. Critical infrastructure operators must prepare for quantum-era security while continuing to protect highly distributed environments comprised of millions of devices, many of which can't support traditional encryption approaches. We've built CypherGenics specifically to solve this problem."

John N. Stewart, founder of Talons Ventures and strategic advisor to CypherGenics, said: "The market doesn't need another complex security architecture that only works in ideal conditions. Post-quantum security must work in the real world, across existing infrastructure, constrained devices and in environments where rip-and-replace is not an option. CypherGenics is focused on that problem in a very practical way: simplifying identity, authentication and encryption so organizations can prepare for the quantum era without adding more unnecessary complexity."

Chris Steffen, vice president of research, Enterprise Management Associates, said: "With the advent of quantum computing, the global cybersecurity landscape is entering an inflection point poised to create new vulnerabilities that most organizations aren't prepared for. The work being done by CypherGenics is sorely needed and will help position enterprises, utilities and government agencies for success in a post-quantum world."

About CypherGenics

CypherGenics is the post-quantum security platform for enterprises and critical infrastructure. Its patented fully symmetric methodology delivers quantum-ready encryption 100x faster than PKI, without PKI's cost or complexity. For more information visit www.cyphergenics.com.

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SOURCE CypherGenics