Cyphlens Appoints Former Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer to Advisory Board and Launches CypherFile, Its Agent-Proof File Encryption Product

The visual cipher pioneer adds top-tier national security leadership and launches its agent-proof file security platform.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyphlens, the pioneer of using visual cipher challenges for enterprise security, today announced two milestones: the appointment of Jon Finer, former Principal Deputy National Security Advisor to President Biden, to its advisory board; and the commercial launch of CypherFile, its agent-proof file encryption product.

Jon Finer Joins as Strategic Advisor

Jon Finer brings to Cyphlens one of the most distinguished national security careers in recent American public service. He served as Principal Deputy National Security Advisor under President Joseph R. Biden from 2021 to 2025, earning the National Security Medal, the highest White House honor for contributions to national security. During the Obama administration, Finer served as Chief of Staff and Director of Policy Planning at the U.S. Department of State under Secretary John Kerry, and spent four years at the White House, including as Senior Advisor to then-Deputy National Security Advisor Antony Blinken and as Special Advisor for the Middle East and North Africa. A Rhodes Scholar, Finer holds a B.A. from Harvard University, an M.Phil. in International Relations from Oxford University, and a J.D. from Yale Law School. He has also served as global head of geopolitical and policy affairs at Warburg Pincus and as an adjunct senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. Prior to government service, he was a foreign and national correspondent for The Washington Post, covering conflicts in Iraq, Lebanon, Russia, and Gaza.

"The convergence of AI and adversarial threats has fundamentally changed what enterprise security must deliver," said Jon Finer. "Cyphlens is addressing something I saw firsthand in government: sensitive data is most vulnerable at the moment it's accessed, not just when it's in transit. Their visual cipher challenge approach directly addresses this exposure, and I'm proud to advise the team building protection that's both technically rigorous and practically deployable."

"Jon has operated at the highest levels of U.S. national security, where the consequences of data exposure are existential," said Rocky Motwani, Co-Founder and CEO of Cyphlens. "His perspective on adversarial threats, from nation-state actors to AI-enabled intrusion, is exactly the kind of insight we need as we expand into government, defense, and critical infrastructure markets."

CypherFile Now Available: Agent-Proof File Encryption for the Enterprise

Alongside this announcement, Cyphlens is commercially launching CypherFile, its agent-proof file encryption product built on human presence verification, a new control that requires an authorized human to prove physical presence before a file can be read. It addresses a threat that traditional data loss prevention tools cannot: AI systems reading sensitive files through the permissions they already have.

As AI copilots and enterprise search tools become standard in organizational workflows, they inherit the same access permissions as the employees who use them. This means salary data, board decks, wire instructions, M&A documents, and privileged communications are already accessible to AI systems, right now, without any breach occurring.

CypherFile addresses this by encrypting files at the source, before they leave the sender's device, and binding decryption to a registered device. No device, no access, for anyone, including AI agents. Key features include:

Device-bound access: A patented visual cipher challenge replaces the file password. The decryption key lives in the recipient's mobile secure element and never leaves the device.

A patented visual cipher challenge replaces the file password. The decryption key lives in the recipient's mobile secure element and never leaves the device. Agent-proof by design: Physical device presence is required for decryption, an action no AI agent can perform.

Physical device presence is required for decryption, an action no AI agent can perform. Zero data custody: Files never touch Cyphlens servers, even in encrypted form, supporting SOC 2 Type II and other compliance frameworks, with zero data custody by design.

Files never touch Cyphlens servers, even in encrypted form, supporting SOC 2 Type II and other compliance frameworks, with zero data custody by design. Works over any channel: Files can be sent via email, Slack, Teams, Google Drive, or SharePoint, with no new portals or storage locations required.

Files can be sent via email, Slack, Teams, Google Drive, or SharePoint, with no new portals or storage locations required. Revocable access: Senders can render a file permanently inaccessible at any time, even after it has been forwarded.

Senders can render a file permanently inaccessible at any time, even after it has been forwarded. Full audit trail: Every decryption is logged with device identity, user identity, and timestamp.

CypherFile is available now and designed for organizations in legal, finance, healthcare, HR, and executive functions where the cost of unauthorized access is highest. A free 30-day pilot for up to five users is available at cyphlens.com/cypherfile.

"Most security tools protect the location a file sits in, not the file itself. Once the file moves, that protection is left behind," said Andrea Forte, Co-Founder and CTO of Cyphlens. "CypherFile binds protection to the file and requires a visual cipher challenge on a registered device before it can be read, a step that depends on a present human rather than on credentials a machine can inherit."

CypherFile joins Cyphlens' growing product suite alongside CypherMFA, its next-generation multi-factor authentication system leveraging visual cipher challenges and delegation by design, and CypherMessage, its secure messaging layer for enterprise communications.

About Jon Finer

Jon Finer served as the 33rd Principal Deputy National Security Advisor of the United States under President Joseph R. Biden from 2021 to 2025. He previously served as Chief of Staff and Director of Policy Planning at the U.S. Department of State and held multiple senior roles at the White House during the Obama administration. He is currently a Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress and a Non-Resident Fellow at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy.

About Cyphlens

Cyphlens pioneers the use of visual cipher challenges to combat emerging threats in identity access management and data security. Its technology protects information even when viewed, safeguarding against AI-driven phishing, insider threats, and supply-chain vulnerabilities. Cyphlens' solutions are deployed across financial services, government, and healthcare sectors, helping organizations safeguard critical data, strengthen authentication, and maintain trust in an era of accelerated digital and AI risk. Cyphlens holds a portfolio of 8 patents, 4 granted and 4 pending, and is SOC 2 Type II certified. Cyphlens is backed by Salesforce Ventures, Cambrian Ventures, DCG, ex/ante, and Motivate Ventures.

Learn more at www.cyphlens.com.

Media Contact:

Rina Niles

[email protected]

(917) 543-7108

https://cyphlens.com

SOURCE Cyphlens