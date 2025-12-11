Cyphlens Raises Seed Funding to Bring Visual Encryption to Enterprise

Salesforce Ventures, Motivate Ventures, DCG, ex/ante, and Cambrian Ventures invest as Cyphlens expands its advisory board with leading security and intelligence experts.

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyphlens is defining the next generation of enterprise security with visual encryption, a groundbreaking layer of protection that lives everywhere the eye meets the screen. Today, the company announced the close of its oversubscribed $3.8 million seed round and the expansion of its world-class advisory board. The round includes participation from Salesforce Ventures, Motivate Ventures, DCG, ex/ante, and Cambrian Ventures — underscoring strong investor conviction in this new category of data protection.

Cyphlens' patented visual encryption technology introduces a new layer of defense to enterprise security by protecting information at the moment it's viewed — the last mile where traditional encryption stops. The company's flagship product, Cyph-lens, transforms sensitive data into encrypted visual ciphers readable only through a secure decoding lens, preventing exposure even when displayed on screen. This technology addresses the rapid rise of AI-driven phishing, credential theft, screen-scraping malware, and insider risks across complex digital supply chains.

In a cybersecurity market crowded with incremental advances, Cyphlens stands apart by securing what others overlook - the moment data is viewed. Its visual encryption technology fills a critical gap left open by traditional encryption and access management solutions, delivering true end-to-end protection for the AI era.

"In a cybersecurity market full of incremental improvements, Cyphlens is solving a blind spot: data exposure at the point of view," said Rob Keith, Partner at Salesforce Ventures. "Their visual encryption architecture extends true zero-trust security to the last mile — where data is most vulnerable — and arrives at exactly the right moment as enterprises grapple with AI-accelerated threats."

"Our mission is to make the strongest security invisible - so adoption becomes instinctive," said Rocky Motwani, CEO of Cyphlens. "With Cyphlens, visual encryption can be added to existing systems in minutes, extending zero-trust protection to every endpoint and every user."

Industry Leaders Join Cyphlens Advisory Board

Cyphlens has appointed several leading figures from cybersecurity, intelligence, and fintech to its advisory board:

Chris Moretti , VP of Global Technology & AI Infrastructure Enablement at Cigna - bringing an enterprise-scale perspective on secure data access and digital transformation.

, VP of Global Technology & AI Infrastructure Enablement at Cigna - bringing an enterprise-scale perspective on secure data access and digital transformation. Chris Novak , Founder of the Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center, a globally recognized authority on cyber risk and threat intelligence.

, Founder of the Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center, a globally recognized authority on cyber risk and threat intelligence. William MacMillan , a former Chief Information Security Officer at the CIA, offers decades of experience in national security and intelligence operations.

, a former Chief Information Security Officer at the CIA, offers decades of experience in national security and intelligence operations. Richard Grogan-Crane, CEO of XTRM, contributes deep expertise in financial services and payments security.

Together, these advisors strengthen Cyphlens' position as a leader in visual encryption and next-generation identity access management.

"Cyphlens is building for the future of enterprise security - one where AI, scale, and usability must coexist," said Chris Novak. "Their architecture anticipates tomorrow's threats while simplifying how enterprises protect what matters most."

Cyphlens will use the new funding to accelerate product development across its visual-encryption platform, deepen enterprise integrations, and expand engineering and customer-success teams. The company is also scaling go-to-market efforts to meet rising demand from financial services, government, and healthcare organizations seeking stronger protection against AI-driven data exposure.

Cyphlens pioneers visual encryption to combat emerging threats in identity access management and data security. Its technology protects information even when viewed - safeguarding against AI-driven phishing, insider threats, and supply-chain vulnerabilities.

Cyphlens' solutions are deployed across financial services, government, and healthcare sectors, helping organizations safeguard critical data, strengthen authentication, and maintain trust in an era of accelerated digital and AI risk.

The company continues to expand its platform capabilities with upcoming products, including CypherFile, which extends visual encryption to files and shared documents, and CypherMFA, a next-generation multi-factor authentication system that leverages visual encryption and delegation by design for seamless, zero-friction identity verification.

