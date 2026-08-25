Cypris Brings R&D Intelligence Directly Into Microsoft Copilot

The new integration enables enterprise teams to access Cypris' purpose-built R&D agents and specialized intelligence directly within Microsoft Copilot

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypris, the AI-powered R&D intelligence platform, today announced the launch of Cypris Q for Microsoft Copilot, giving enterprise R&D and innovation teams direct access to Cypris' specialized intelligence and research workflows from within their existing Microsoft environment.

Cypris enhances Microsoft Copilot with specialized innovation intelligence

The integration allows users to call Cypris Agents directly from Copilot to automate complex technical and strategic workflows, including prior art research, technology scouting, landscape analysis, competitive intelligence, and more. These agents draw on Cypris' intelligence layer, which is underpinned by more than 600 million data points spanning global patents, scientific literature, chemical compounds, regulatory sources, commercial data, and corporate activity.

As enterprises increasingly standardize around general-purpose AI platforms, Cypris is focused on bringing the specialized intelligence required by technical teams directly into those environments.

"Enterprise AI becomes significantly more valuable when it can access the specialized intelligence and workflows technical teams rely on to make critical decisions," said Steve Hafif, CEO and Co-Founder of Cypris. "Today, every organization has access to largely the same commodity AI. The real competitive advantage will come from the proprietary data, domain expertise, and purpose-built agents layered on top. Microsoft has established itself as a leader in enterprise AI, and we're excited to make Cypris intelligence available within Microsoft Copilot, helping teams access specialized capabilities in the environments where they already work."

Through the integration, a user can ask Copilot to engage a Cypris Agent for specialized R&D or IP research. Cypris then searches its intelligence layer, applies a purpose-built research methodology, evaluates relevant evidence, and returns an attributed response back within the Copilot experience.

Organizations can use Cypris Agents for workflows including:

Prior art and patentability research

Technology scouting and white-space analysis

Competitive landscape intelligence

New concept ideation and validation

Stage-gate research and project derisking

Chemical, scientific, and regulatory research

Ongoing monitoring of technologies and competitors

Rather than simply providing another source of information for a general-purpose assistant, Cypris Agents are designed to operate as specialized research experts. They determine which technical sources to investigate, conduct multi-step research across Cypris' proprietary intelligence layer, synthesize findings, and return decision-ready outputs with source attribution.

The integration uses agent-to-agent architecture and Model Context Protocol (MCP) infrastructure to securely connect Microsoft Copilot with Cypris' intelligence and agent capabilities. This approach allows Cypris to operate as a specialized intelligence layer within the enterprise AI ecosystem while preserving the organization's existing Microsoft workflows, governance, and security environment.

Cypris Agents for Microsoft Copilot are available today to eligible enterprise customers, with additional agent capabilities and enterprise AI integrations planned.

To learn more, visit Cypris.ai.

About Cypris

Cypris is the AI-powered R&D intelligence platform purpose-built for innovation, IP, and R&D teams. The platform aggregates more than 600 million data points across global patents, scientific literature, grants, chemical compounds, regulatory sources, and corporate activity, giving research organizations a single source of truth for technical and strategic decision-making. Cypris is trusted by hundreds of enterprise R&D leaders, government laboratories, and innovation teams worldwide.

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SOURCE Cypris