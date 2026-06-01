Cypris Launches Agentic Monitoring, the First R&D Intelligence Product That Acts on Users' Behalf While They're Off Platform

New capability continuously monitors patents, scientific papers, chemical compounds, regulatory filings, M&A activity, and product launches, delivering proactive R&D intelligence directly to customer inboxes.

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypris, the AI-powered R&D intelligence platform trusted by thousands of researchers, today announced the launch of Agentic Monitoring, the first product of its kind for IP and R&D intelligence. The new capability monitors innovation domains autonomously, surfacing technical, competitive, and commercial signals while users are away from the platform.

Agentic Monitoring

The launch arrives at a moment when the pace of global innovation has outrun the capacity of manual research workflows. According to the World Intellectual Property Organization's Global Innovation Index, scientific publications hit a record 2 million+ articles in 2025, with China's research output alone growing 14% year over year. Patent filings reached 3.7 million in the same year, the fastest annual growth since 2018. Layered on top of regulatory activity, M&A, and corporate disclosures, R&D and IP teams now face a volume of signal that no human-only workflow can keep up with.

Agentic Monitoring runs continuously across patent offices, scientific literature, chemical compound databases, regulatory bodies, M&A activity, product launches, grant awards, and corporate news. Users define their monitoring domains once, and Cypris's agents deliver filtered, contextualized intelligence to inboxes on a cadence that fits each workflow.

Real-world applications include:

Automated patent landscaping that refreshes as new filings publish, replacing the quarterly manual rebuild





that refreshes as new filings publish, replacing the quarterly manual rebuild Continuous competitor monitoring across IP filings, product launches, executive moves, and funding events





across IP filings, product launches, executive moves, and funding events Technology roadmap analysis that flags emerging convergences and white space before competitors notice





that flags emerging convergences and white space before competitors notice Regulatory intelligence surfacing compliance shifts in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials before they hit downstream operations





surfacing compliance shifts in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials before they hit downstream operations Portfolio monitoring that watches for citations, invalidations, and prior art threats across global patent offices

In practice, an advanced materials team can monitor patent filings, academic publications, compound mentions, and startup activity tied to a specific chemistry. A corporate strategy team can track M&A and roadmap signals across competitors. An IP team can automate portfolio monitoring to surface infringement risk, licensing opportunities, or emerging assignees earlier.

"Agentic AI has been overpromised for two years. Most products that call themselves agentic still require the user to sit in the driver's seat," said Steve Hafif, CEO of Cypris. "Agentic Monitoring is what the technology was actually supposed to deliver. It works for our customers while they sleep, while they're in meetings, while they're focused on the actual research. The world doesn't stop innovating at 5 p.m., and now neither does our customers' intelligence layer."

The launch moves R&D, innovation, and IP teams from reactive research to continuous intelligence. Agentic Monitoring is available now to all Cypris customers.

About Cypris

Cypris is the AI-powered R&D intelligence platform purpose-built for innovation, IP, and R&D teams. The platform aggregates more than 500 million data points across global patents, scientific literature, grants, chemical compounds, regulatory sources, and corporate activity, giving research organizations a single source of truth for technical and strategic decision-making. Cypris is trusted by hundreds of enterprise R&D leaders, government laboratories, and innovation teams worldwide.

See Agentic Monitoring in action. Request a demo at cypris.ai.

SOURCE Cypris