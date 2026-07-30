Cytactic Welcomes Cybercrime Pioneer Shawn J. Chen to Advisory Board Following Strategic Investment

Former Federal Prosecutor, Cybercrime Trailblazer, and Stripe Executive Joins Cytactic to Help Shape the Future of Cyber Incident Response Management

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytactic, the leader in Cyber Incident Response Management (CIRM), today announced that Shawn J. Chen, one of the leading experts in cybercrime, crisis management, regulatory investigations, and enterprise risk, has joined the company's Advisory Board and made a strategic investment in the company.

Shawn J. Chen joins Cytactic Advisory Board

Over a career spanning nearly three decades, Mr. Chen has been at the forefront of some of the most consequential developments in cybercrime and crisis management. As a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut, he helped lead one of the first major cross-border cybercrime cases in U.S. history, successfully prosecuting Russian hackers and helping establish legal precedents that continue to shape cybercrime enforcement today. At a time when cybercrime was still largely uncharted territory, Mr. Chen also became one of the first academics to teach courses on cybercrime and cyberterrorism.

"From prosecuting cybercriminals to advising global financial institutions through regulatory and operational crises, I've learned that successful outcomes depend on more than technical expertise, they depend on coordination, preparation, and decision-making under pressure," said Shawn J. Chen. "As cyber-incidents increasingly become business-critical events, organizations need a structured way to align security, legal, risk, communications, and executive leadership. Cytactic is pioneering that approach, and I'm excited to help advance the future of Cyber Incident Response Management."

As cyber-incidents become business crises, organizations need management capabilities that extend beyond traditional incident response.

"Shawn has spent his career at the intersection of cybercrime, regulation, crisis management, and executive decision-making," said Dr. Nimrod Kozlovski, Founder and CEO of Cytactic. "From pioneering cybercrime prosecutions to leading organizations through complex crises, he brings a unique perspective on what it takes to manage high-pressure events. His experience aligns perfectly with Cytactic's vision for Cyber Incident Response Management."

Today, Mr. Chen serves as Global Head of Litigation, Financial Crime & Risk Legal, IP and Cyber & Data Privacy at Stripe. Previously, he served as Global General Counsel for Litigation, Regulatory Enforcement, and Investigations at HSBC, helping to guide the organization through several major regulatory, financial crime, and operational crises.

Mr. Chen joins Cytactic's advisory board alongside cybersecurity and crisis management leaders including Tim Brown, former CISO of SolarWinds; Dr. Yonesy Núñez, six-time CISO and cybersecurity executive; Moty Cristal, globally recognized crisis negotiation expert; and Timothy Youngblood, former CISO of McDonald's and T-Mobile.

About Cytactic

Cytactic's agentic Cyber Incident Response Management (CIRM) platform enables organizations to prepare for, manage, and recover from cyber incidents through AI-powered orchestration, response planning, stakeholder coordination, and real-time decision support. By connecting security, legal, communications, executive leadership, and operational teams within a single platform, Cytactic helps organizations respond faster, reduce risk, and improve resilience when incidents occur.

For more information, visit cytactic.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cytactic