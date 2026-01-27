Cytactic Appoints 5x CISO Dr. Yonesy Núñez to Advisory Board Amid 200% YoY Growth

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytactic, the AI-powered Cybersecurity Incident Response Management (CIRM) platform redefining how organizations prepare for and manage cyber crises, today announced the appointment of Dr. Yonesy Núñez, a five-time Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and globally recognized cybersecurity leader, to its Advisory Board.

The appointment comes during a period of rapid momentum for Cytactic. In the past 12 months, Cytactic tripled its annual recurring revenue, achieving 200% year-over-year growth as enterprises rapidly adopt Cyber Incident Response Management tooling to prepare for and manage cyber crises. Cytactic was also named by Gartner in its Innovation Insight: Cyber Incident Response Management (CIRM) report, recognizing Cytactic's leadership in the emerging cyber incident response management category.

With this significant momentum, Cytactic is continuing to deepen its connection to the practitioners who have lived the realities this category is designed to solve. Dr. Núñez brings more than two decades of experience leading large-scale security and technology risk programs across highly regulated and complex environments. As a five-time CISO, he has held senior leadership roles at organizations including DTCC, Jack Henry & Associates, Wells Fargo, Citi, PwC, and Pall Corporation. He is widely known for advancing AI-native and agentic security strategies and for translating cyber risk into clear, business-aligned decisions at the executive and board level.

In his advisory role, Dr. Núñez will help guide Cytactic's product and market strategy as enterprises shift from static incident response plans toward intelligent, automated, and continuously rehearsed cyber crisis management.

"Cytactic's platform is redefining how organizations confront cyber crises with clarity, speed, and confidence," said Dr. Yonesy Núñez. "I'm honored to join the Advisory Board and contribute to building tools and strategies that empower security leaders to stay ahead of escalating threats with AI-enabled resilience."

Cytactic's platform unifies people, playbooks, and practice into a single system of record for cyber crisis response, replacing fragmented tools and static documents with dynamic, living response frameworks. Built-in AI agents support decision-making, coordination, communication, and post-incident learning across security, legal, communications, and executive teams.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Núñez to the Cytactic Advisory Board," said Dr. Nimrod Kozlovski, Founder and CEO of Cytactic. "His experience as a 5x CISO and his leadership in AI-forward security strategy will be invaluable as we help organizations around the world shift from reactive response toward disciplined, proactive cyber crisis management."

Dr. Núñez joins Cytactic's growing Advisory Board alongside industry leaders including Tim Brown, CISO of SolarWinds; Moty Cristal, an internationally recognized crisis negotiator focused on decision-making under extreme pressure; and Tim Youngblood, a veteran CISO with decades of experience leading global enterprise security programs.

Cytactic is an Al-powered platform redefining Cybersecurity Incident Response Management (CIRM), a category recently introduced by Gartner. Cytactic has been recognized by Gartner as a sample vendor in the CIRM category and was also named one of Fortune's Top 50 Cybersecurity Companies for 2025. Cytactic's platform enables proactive cybersecurity incident readiness, addressing any organization's specific risks. Using the platform, organizations gain operational maturity and cross-functional alignment before a crisis, empowering teams to act in sync when an incident strikes, with Al-driven response management that dynamically minimizes all aspects of the damage. For more information, visit cytactic.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

