Cytrellis Launches ellacor® Micro-Coring® Technology for Full-Body Skin Resurfacing in Australia

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytrellis Biosystems, Inc. ("Cytrellis") a medical aesthetics company bridging the gap in skin health and restoration, today announced the commercial launch of ellacor® with Micro-Coring Technology in Australia following regulatory approval from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration.

The approval marks a significant international milestone for Cytrellis and ellacor® through exclusive distributor Device Consulting Pty. Ltd. Physicians across Australia will now have access to the company's groundbreaking Micro-Coring Technology - a first-of-its-kind approach that treats skin laxity and improves skin quality by removing micro-cores of skin without surgery.

"This approval represents another major milestone in our mission to redefine what's possible in skin health and restoration," said Denise Dajles, CEO of Cytrellis. "As demand for nonsurgical solutions continues to grow around the world, we're proud to bring ellacor's unique Micro-Coring Technology to physicians and patients throughout Australia. This expansion reflects our commitment to delivering meaningful innovation that addresses skin laxity without the downtime, scarring, or thermal injury associated with many traditional procedures."

Originally developed to address moderate to severe wrinkles and remove excess skin on the face, ellacor® has rapidly evolved into a versatile platform capable of treating multiple areas of the body. With this approval, physicians in Australia can perform full-body resurfacing procedures on areas including the neck, abdomen, arms, thighs, knees, and other regions affected by skin laxity.

Unlike energy-based treatments, ellacor® precisely removes tiny micro-cores of skin while preserving the surrounding tissue, stimulating the body's natural healing response and collagen remodeling. The result is smoother, firmer, healthier-looking skin with minimal downtime and without surgery or heat.

"The Australian aesthetics market continues to embrace technologies backed by strong clinical evidence and meaningful patient outcomes," said Milivoj Boltuzic, Device Consulting CEO. "We're excited to introduce ellacor to physicians across Australia and believe this approval represents a significant advancement in non-surgical skin rejuvenation. We anticipate strong interest from providers seeking a truly differentiated solution for both facial and body treatments."

Australia represents one of the world's most sophisticated aesthetic markets, with growing demand for non-surgical procedures that address loose, crepey skin resulting from aging, weight loss, pregnancy, and the increasing use of GLP-1 medications.

"The ability to remove excess skin without surgery or thermal energy offers physicians an entirely new treatment option," said Professor Greg Goodman, AM Dermatologist. Patients are increasingly looking for effective procedures with less downtime and more natural-looking results. ellacor's Micro-Coring Technology may fill an important gap in aesthetic medicine and has the potential to change how we approach skin rejuvenation on both the face and body."

The Australian approval represents another important step in Cytrellis' broader international expansion strategy as the company continues to bring Micro-Coring Technology to physicians and patients worldwide. With growing clinical adoption and expanding regulatory approvals, Cytrellis remains focused on advancing evidence-based innovations that restore skin naturally and help patients achieve meaningful, long-lasting results without surgery.

For more information about ellacor® and Cytrellis, visit www.ellacor.com or www.cytrellis.com.

About Cytrellis Biosystems

Cytrellis Biosystems is an aesthetics medical device company advancing the frontier of skin health and restoration by creating evidence-based solutions that achieve consistent results and exceed the expectations of patients. Cytrellis manufactures ellacor® with Micro-Coring® technology, the only FDA-cleared non-surgical treatment that removes excess skin to address moderate and severe wrinkles. The ellacor System with Micro-Coring Technology is indicated for use by medical professionals for the treatment of moderate and severe wrinkles in the mid and lower face in adults aged 22 years or older with Fitzpatrick skin types I-IV. It is further indicated for Fractional Skin Resurfacing. For more information, visit www.cytrellis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Device Consulting

Device Consulting is a leading Australian and New Zealand distributor of advanced medical aesthetic and surgical technologies, partnering with global innovators to bring clinically proven solutions to healthcare professionals across the region.

With a portfolio spanning energy-based devices, skin rejuvenation, tissue tightening and surgical technologies, Device Consulting is committed to advancing clinical practice through innovation, education, and ongoing practitioner support.

More than a technology provider, Device Consulting works closely with clinicians to support the successful integration of new treatments into practice - combining world-class technology with clinical education, training and dedicated local expertise.

Device Consulting is the exclusive Australian distributor of ellacor® by Cytrellis, bringing Micro-Coring® Technology to Australian practitioners and patients.

For more information, visit www.deviceconsulting.com.au

SOURCE Cytrellis Biosystems, Inc.