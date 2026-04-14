ellacor® Wins Prestigious 2026 NewBeauty Award for Best Nonsurgical Skin Removal Procedure

Award Recognizes Breakthrough Micro-Coring® Technology Delivering Scarless Skin Removal and Visible Rejuvenation Without Surgery

WOBURN, Mass., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytrellis Biosystems, Inc. ("Cytrellis") a medical aesthetics company bridging the gap in skin health and restoration, announced that its ellacor® System with Micro-Coring® Technology has been named the winner of the 2026 NewBeauty Award for Best Nonsurgical Skin Removal Procedure for Younger-Looking Skin. The highly anticipated annual awards celebrate the most effective, innovative, and results-driven treatments and products in beauty and aesthetics, thoughtfully selected by NewBeauty editors and a panel of leading industry experts.

As the only minimally invasive procedure designed to remove excess skin without surgery or thermal injury, ellacor uses proprietary hollow needles to extract precise micro-cores of skin, while simultaneously stimulating the body's natural healing response, including the production of new collagen and elastin. This dual mechanism not only reduces skin laxity and improves the appearance of wrinkles, but also enhances overall skin quality and firmness - delivering natural-looking rejuvenation with no visible scarring.

"We are honored that ellacor has been recognized by NewBeauty as the Best Nonsurgical Skin Removal Procedure for Younger-Looking Skin," said Denise Dajles, CEO of Cytrellis. "This award is a compelling validation of our mission to redefine what's possible in aesthetics by addressing both skin quantity and skin quality - delivering meaningful, clinically proven improvements in overall skin health. With ellacor, we are pioneering an entirely new category - true nonsurgical skin removal - empowering physicians and patients with a fundamentally different approach to treating skin laxity and aging, and opening the door to an exciting future of more natural, regenerative aesthetic outcomes."

The NewBeauty Awards are widely regarded as one of the beauty industry's most trusted benchmarks, where winners are selected following a rigorous, yearlong evaluation process that includes in-office testing, expert reviews, and real-world results. Recognition in this category underscores ellacor's unique ability to deliver clinically significant outcomes for patients seeking visible rejuvenation without the downtime, risks, or high degree of invasiveness associated with traditional surgical procedures.

As demand continues to grow for nonsurgical aesthetic solutions that offer both efficacy and minimal recovery time, ellacor is rapidly gaining traction across a wide range of aesthetic providers, including leading dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic practitioners and wellness clinics nationwide. The procedure is particularly well-suited for patients experiencing mild to moderate body skin laxity who are not yet ready - or do not prefer - surgical intervention, but still desire noticeable, long-lasting results.

Cytrellis remains committed to expanding access to ellacor through continued physician training, clinical research, and patient education, while advancing its broader pipeline of Micro-Coring®-based innovations.

For more information about ellacor and Cytrellis, visit www.ellacor.com or www.cytrellis.com.

About Cytrellis Biosystems

Cytrellis Biosystems is an aesthetics medical device company advancing the frontier of skin health and restoration by creating evidence-based solutions that achieve consistent results and exceed the expectations of patients. Cytrellis manufactures ellacor® with Micro-Coring® technology, the only FDA-cleared non-surgical treatment that removes excess skin to address moderate and severe wrinkles. The ellacor System with Micro-Coring Technology is indicated for use by medical professionals for the treatment of moderate and severe wrinkles in the mid and lower face in adults aged 22 years or older with Fitzpatrick skin types I-IV. It is further indicated for Fractional Skin Resurfacing. For more information, visit www.cytrellis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

SOURCE Cytrellis Biosystems, Inc.