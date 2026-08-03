d-Matrix Acquires Wallaroo.ai to Speed up Deployment of Heterogeneous AI Inference Workloads

Second acquisition in four months brings ease of deployment and orchestration expertise to d-Matrix's silicon-to-software data center inference stack

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- d-Matrix, the pioneer in ultra-low-latency AI inference for data centers, today announced the acquisition of Wallaroo.ai, a leader in AI inference deployment and orchestration software. The acquisition brings d-Matrix the technology platform, intellectual property, and expert engineering talent of Walaroo.ai.

The integration of Wallaroo follows the acquisition of GigaIO's data center business in April, and further advances d-Matrix as a category leader for rack-scale heterogeneous AI solutions that pair GPUs with specialty XPUs to achieve maximum speed and energy efficiency.

With Wallaroo, d-Matrix now offers an end-to-end inference platform spanning high-performance silicon to deployment software — making it easy for customers to deploy and scale low-latency inference from single-server nodes to multi-rack data center scale.

The members of Wallaroo's engineering, product, and go-to-market teams joining d-Matrix bring deep expertise in software architecture, high-performance computing, Kubernetes operations, and AI inference systems.

"Our customers are deploying AI inference across increasingly complex, heterogeneous environments — and they've told us the biggest barrier isn't just performance, it's also the operational complexity of getting there," said Sid Sheth, founder and CEO of d-Matrix. "Wallaroo solves that. By integrating deployment and orchestration software directly into our stack, we're giving customers the simplest, fastest path from evaluation to production-scale inference. We believe AI infrastructure should expand intelligence while expanding efficiency — and that starts with making it effortless to deploy."

"What drew us to d-Matrix was our shared belief that inference requires seamless deployment and scale, not just faster chips," said Vid Jain, Founder and CEO of Wallaroo.AI. "Combining our AI orchestration software with d-Matrix's purpose-built silicon immediately creates an inference platform that's leaps and bounds ahead of the market. We're thrilled to join a company with this level of vision and execution, as well as with an extraordinary culture. We're very excited to build the future together."

d-Matrix Accelerates Momentum

d-Matrix continues to expand ecosystem collaboration with leading inference providers, offering customers the ability to choose the inference serving solution for their business needs.

Wallaroo joins d-Matrix during a period of accelerating momentum for the company. Its flagship Corsair inference platform is now in full production and shipping to priority customers. In early July, d-Matrix and Parasail announced the deployment of Corsair along with existing NVIDIA Hopper and Blackwell GPU architectures in Parasail's cloud data center.

To support its continued growth, d-Matrix is hiring engineers across several specialty areas. Explore opportunities at www.d-matrix.ai/careers.

About d-Matrix

d-Matrix is pioneering accelerated computing for AI inference, breaking through the limits of latency, cost, and energy. Its Corsair inference accelerators, JetStream networking accelerators, Aviator software, and SquadRack rack-scale solutions deliver fast, sustainable AI inference at data center scale. Learn more at www.d-matrix.ai.

SOURCE d-Matrix