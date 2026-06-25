d-Matrix Corsair Inference Accelerator Wins 2026 AI Breakthrough Award

"AI Processor Innovation Award" recognizes Corsair as the emerging infrastructure of choice for heterogeneous AI compute, deliver blazing fast token generation in concert with GPUs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- d-Matrix, the pioneer in low-latency AI inference for data centers, today announced its d-Matrix Corsair™ inference accelerator is the recipient of the ninth annual AI Breakthrough Award program's "AI Processor Innovation Award."

Having just entered full production this month, Corsair stood apart from the competition as the industry's emerging platform of choice for heterogeneous compute. Corsair's ability to work alongside GPUs to deliver significant increases in AI interactivity was key to winning the award.

Corsair's award comes as agentic AI workloads are pushing inference infrastructure to its limits. As real-time voice agents, interactive coding tools, and other agentic applications scale, inference operators are increasingly turning to Corsair with GPUs to meet latency demands. Corsair is purpose-built for the decode phase of disaggregated inference, working together with GPUs, which are excellent at compute-intensive workloads, to deliver the speed and efficiency requirements of latency-sensitive workloads.

"This award reflects where the industry is heading," said Sid Sheth, founder and CEO of d-Matrix. "As workloads shift in volume from training models to scaling AI, low-latency inference isn't a feature you bolt on; it's the architecture you build around. We made that bet when we founded the company seven years ago, and the industry is now arriving at the same conclusion."

"Corsair offers unparalleled performance and efficiency for AI inference in the datacenter. AI inference is at an inflection point. Data centers are hitting limits on electricity, yet demand for faster, more interactive AI keeps accelerating, along with the demand for more energy-efficient inference. Adding more GPUs is simply not enough," said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "d-Matrix's Corsair platform is quickly emerging as the infrastructure of choice for heterogeneous AI compute deployments. As the AI inference hardware landscape consolidates, d-Matrix is meeting the moment with the architecture, benchmarks, and cloud partnerships to prove it."

In its ninth year, the annual AI Breakthrough Awards program is conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global artificial intelligence industry. This year's program drew more than 5,000 nominations from companies across more than 20 countries. See this year's complete list of winners at https://aibreakthroughawards.com/2026-award-winners/.

About d-Matrix

d-Matrix is pioneering accelerated computing for AI inference, breaking through the limits of latency, cost and energy. Its Corsair inference accelerators, JetStream networking accelerators, Aviator software, and SquadRack rack-scale solutions deliver fast, sustainable AI inference at data center scale. Learn more at www.d-matrix.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE d-Matrix