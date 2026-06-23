D2 Capital Advisors Arranges $17,750,000 Refinancing of Swedesford Crossing in Wayne, PA.

PHILADELPHIA, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D2 Capital Advisors (D2CA) is pleased to announce the successful arrangement and closing of a $17,750,000 first mortgage loan secured by Swedesford Crossing, a two-building, 110,361-square-foot Class A office complex located at 480 & 500 E. Swedesford Road in Wayne, Pennsylvania. The financing was provided by Morgan Stanley on behalf of Balashine Properties and refinances the property's existing debt.

500 Swedesford Road

The five-year, fixed-rate loan features full-term interest-only payments and a non-recourse structure, providing Balashine Properties with long-term, stable capital and a return of equity to ownership in a highly selective office financing market.

The transaction was led by Jack Cortese and David Frankel of D2 Capital Advisors, who ran a broad, competitive marketing process that generated multiple term sheets from a variety of lenders before Morgan Stanley was selected on pricing, structure, and certainty of execution.

"Swedesford Crossing is exactly the kind of office asset that still commands institutional capital — a well-located, meticulously maintained property anchored by long-term corporate headquarters tenancy," said Cortese. "By running a true competitive process, we were able to drive proceeds, secure full-term interest-only payments, and deliver a non-recourse execution for our client on an accelerated timeline — at a time when office lenders are routinely requiring amortization, cash-neutral proceeds, and/or recourse for the asset class. As always, Morgan Stanley was an outstanding partner from term sheet through closing."

Originally built in 1975 and fully gut-renovated in 2007, Swedesford Crossing serves as the corporate headquarters of Affiliated Distributors (AD), the largest independent distribution network in North America, which occupies the property under a long-term lease. Balashine Properties acquired the asset in 2021 and executed a value-add business plan at a time when most investors remained tepid on new office investment — a conviction bet validated by the property's recent leasing momentum, including AD's 2026 expansion and new and renewed commitments across the 480 building, underscoring durable demand in the King of Prussia/Wayne submarket.

The new financing retired the property's floating-rate bridge debt and returned capital to sponsorship.

"This closing reflects our conviction in Swedesford Crossing and the strength of our tenant relationships," said Garett Shiner, President of Balashine Properties. "D2 Capital Advisors ran a disciplined process and navigated a complex closing with precision. We're well capitalized to continue executing our business plan at the property."

**About D2 Capital Advisors**

D2 Capital Advisors is a commercial real estate capital advisory firm that arranges debt and equity financing across every major asset class. D2CA has closed more than $1.25 billion in financings nationwide by pairing strong capital relationships with relentless, deal-by-deal execution to deliver the structures, proceeds, and certainty that move transactions across the finish line. For more information, visit www.d2organization.com.

**About Balashine Properties**

Balashine Properties is a privately held, vertically integrated real estate firm focused on the acquisition, repositioning, and management of Class-A and value-add suburban office properties across Greater Philadelphia and Midwest markets. Founded by President Garett Shiner, the firm's strategy centers on acquiring well-located suburban office assets below replacement cost, executing value-add leasing programs, and delivering institutional-quality operations. For more information, visit www.balashine.com.

SOURCE D2 Capital Advisors