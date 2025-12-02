D2 Capital Advisors Arranges $6.3 Million Fannie Mae Loan for 46-Unit Community in Bucks County, PA

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- D2 Capital Advisors is pleased to announce the successful closing of a $6,300,000 Fannie Mae permanent loan for a recently renovated 46-unit multifamily community located in Bucks County, PA.

The non-recourse loan was originated through Arbor Realty Trust under the Fannie Mae Small Balance Loan program and features a 7-year term, including 2 years of interest-only payments. Loan proceeds were used to refinance existing debt and return equity to ownership.

"This was a fantastic outcome for our client," said Jack Cortese, Vice President of D2 Capital Advisors. "We were able to structure a non-recourse loan that significantly reduced the borrower's cost of capital while maximizing proceeds based on the property's strong performance and recent lease-up."

"D2 Capital Advisors facilitated a seamless and competitive process that delivered cash-out proceeds well above our initial expectations," said Wayne Everett, Chief Investment Officer at SC Capital. "This financing reflects our conviction in well-located, suburban properties and our ongoing strategy to build operational scale while delivering consistent, risk-adjusted returns for our investors."

The garden-style community comprising four free-standing residential buildings with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. The 1960's vintage property recently underwent a full renovation, including updated kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, and mechanical systems. Residents enjoy private entrances, off-street parking, and access to two common laundry rooms. The property is ideally located near Route 1, I‑295, and the Trenton Transit Center, offering excellent regional connectivity.

The transaction was sponsored by SC Capital, a vertically integrated real estate investment firm with $150 million in assets under management across 30+ properties and over 1,200 apartment units throughout the greater Philadelphia region.

About D2 Capital Advisors

D2 Capital Advisors is a full-service real estate capital advisory firm. With over $750 million in closed transactions, D2CA specializes in arranging and structuring commercial real estate financing for developers and investors throughout the United States.

About SC Capital

Formed in 2022, SC Capital is a vertically integrated investment firm specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality multifamily real estate. SC Capital has acquired and operated over $250M in multifamily assets throughout suburban Philadelphia. SC Capital's current portfolio of multifamily assets is comprised of ~1,000 apartment units and $150M+ in asset value.

