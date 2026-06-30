DaBella Celebrates 15 Years of Growth, Grit, and Showing Up for Homeowners Across America

From a Single Vision in 2011 to Hundreds of Communities Across the Country, DaBella Marks a Milestone Built on People, Purpose, and an Unwillingness to Quit

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DaBella, a family-owned home improvement company built on the values of Lead, Care, and Grow, is proud to celebrate its 15th anniversary. What started in 2011 as a bold idea and a deep belief that homeowners deserved better has grown into one of the most recognized home improvement companies in the country, with locations spanning dozens of states and a team of thousands who show up every single day to deliver on that original promise.

Fifteen years is a long time. Long enough to watch the economy shake, a pandemic shut the world down, supply chains break, markets shift, and the home improvement industry transform in ways no one fully anticipated. DaBella lived through all of it. And grew through all of it.

That is not a small thing. In an industry where companies come and go, where big promises often outlast the businesses that make them, DaBella has done something rare: it has gotten better with time.

Where It Started

DaBella was founded in 2011 with a straightforward conviction. Homeowners were being underserved. They deserved a company that combined quality products with honest people and a process that actually put the customer first. The name DaBella, meaning "of the beautiful," reflected that commitment from day one.

The early years were not easy. Building a company from the ground up never is. But the foundation was right. The culture was intentional. And the people who joined early believed in what was being built, enough to stay, grow, and help carry it forward.

"John Maxwell says that everything rises and falls on leadership. Looking back on 15 years, I believe that more than ever. The growth we have experienced is not the result of good timing or favorable markets. It is the result of people who chose to lead well, serve well, and grow even when it was hard. That is what DaBella is built on, and that is what will carry us into the next 15 years."

Donnie McMillan Jr., CEO, DaBella

Growing Through the Hard Seasons

If the first decade taught DaBella anything, it is that growth and adversity are not opposites. They tend to show up together. The company navigated the economic pressures of its early years, scaled through rapid expansion, and then in 2020 faced something none of us were prepared for.

When COVID-19 brought the country to a standstill, DaBella's first priority was clear: the health and safety of its people. The company moved quickly to implement measures that protected its staff, and made a deliberate commitment to provide as much financial stability and job security as possible during a period when so many families across the country were facing real uncertainty. That same commitment extended to the vendors and contractors DaBella works with, partners who are just as much a part of this company's story as anyone on the internal team. Taking care of the people in DaBella's orbit, whether they had a DaBella badge or not, was never a question. It was simply what the values demanded.

The supply chain disruptions that followed were their own test. Material costs swung. Lead times stretched. The pressure to deliver without compromising on quality was real. DaBella held the line. The commitment to American-made products and trusted manufacturing partners meant the company could weather those storms in ways others could not.

None of this happened automatically. It happened because of the people who chose DaBella and because of a culture that was designed, from the beginning, to develop leaders who could handle whatever came next.

The Culture That Made It Possible

Ask anyone who has been at DaBella for more than a few years what kept them, and the answer is almost always the same: the people and the culture. DaBella has always believed that you cannot build a great company without building great people first. That belief is not a slogan. It is operational.

In 2025 alone, DaBella placed 100 employees into the Maxwell Leadership Certification Program, a significant investment in developing leaders at every level of the organization. It is the kind of commitment that does not show up on a balance sheet but shows up everywhere else, in the way teams operate, the way customers are treated, and the way the company handles pressure.

Promoting from within has always been a cornerstone of how DaBella grows. Branch managers, regional leaders, and executives across the company have come up through the ranks. That continuity of culture from one generation of leadership to the next is a big part of why DaBella at 15 looks and feels like a more refined version of DaBella at one, not a different company entirely.

"Fifteen years in, what I am most proud of is not the number of locations or the states we are in. It is the fact that the people who have grown with this company still believe in what we are doing. That kind of loyalty is earned, not given. And it does not happen without a culture that genuinely puts people first."

Stuart Herman, Chief Market Development Officer, DaBella

Hundreds of Communities. One Standard.

Today, DaBella operates locations across dozens of states, from the Pacific Northwest where the company got its start to the growing markets of the Southeast, the Northeast, the Midwest, and beyond. Each location carries the same brand, the same standards, and the same responsibility to the homeowners it serves.

That kind of scale requires systems. It requires processes. But more than anything, it requires trust. Trust that the team in one market will uphold the same values as the team 2,000 miles away. That trust has been built over 15 years of decisions, large and small, that consistently put people and quality first.

The homeowners who have trusted DaBella with their roofs, siding, windows, and bathrooms over the years are the real measure of that growth. Every project completed, every promise kept, and every family that opened their door to a DaBella team is part of the story being celebrated today.

What the Next Chapter Looks Like

Fifteen years in, DaBella is not looking backward. The milestone is worth celebrating, but the team is already focused on what comes next. New markets. New investments in people. A continued commitment to the communities where DaBella lives and works through DaBella Cares and the partnerships that come with it.

The home improvement industry is changing. Customer expectations are higher. Technology is reshaping how companies operate and how homeowners make decisions. DaBella is meeting those changes the same way it has met every other challenge over the past 15 years: by investing in the right people, staying true to its values, and refusing to treat growth as a reason to cut corners.

Fifteen years ago, someone believed that a better kind of home improvement company was possible. Everything since then has been the proof.

About DaBella

Headquartered in Texas with locations spanning coast to coast, DaBella is a value-driven home improvement company committed to operational excellence, leadership development, and delivering high-quality exterior home improvement solutions. Family-owned and operated since 2011, DaBella partners with American-based manufacturers to serve homeowners across the United States. Guided by its core values of We Lead, We Care, We Grow, the company's mission is simple: to care for families and care for homes. Learn more at www.dabella.us.

SOURCE DaBella