DaBella Partners with Alside to Donate and Install New Energy-Efficient Windows for Knights Landing Fire Department

Operation Hero Tribute marks DaBella's continued commitment to supporting the first responders who serve local communities

KNIGHTS LANDING, Calif., July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DaBella, a nationwide home services company, has completed its latest Operation Hero Tribute, a full window replacement at Knights Landing Fire Department, an all-volunteer department, at its Station 9. Working alongside partner Alside, DaBella's team replaced the station's aging, highly inefficient windows with new, energy-efficient Glasswing windows at no cost to the department.

Like many volunteer fire departments, Knights Landing operates on a tight budget, one that's meant for equipment, training, and the day-to-day needs of keeping the community safe, not building upgrades. The station's old windows were doing the crew no favors, letting heat and cold in and driving up energy costs that ate into resources better spent elsewhere. With new, energy-efficient windows now in place, the department can put that money back where it belongs: toward serving Knights Landing.

Caring for homes is the business DaBella is in, but the company has long said that caring for the families and communities behind those homes is the real reason it exists. Operation Hero Tribute grew out of that belief. The program gives DaBella a way to look after the people who look after everyone else, and Station 9 is one of the projects the team is proudest to have taken on.

"For us it always comes back to our motto: lead, care, grow. We lead with our values, we care for the people around us, and because of that, we get to grow, together with the customers and vendor partners who make it all possible. None of this happens without the trust people put in us, whether that's a homeowner letting us onto their roof or a partner like Alside showing up ready to help. Getting to do something like Station 9 because of that trust isn't something we take for granted. It's a privilege."

Luke Sorensen, Director of Community Engagement, DaBella

For the DaBella team on site, the project felt personal. Several crew members have family who serve as first responders, and that showed in how the work got done. It wasn't just another job. It was a chance to give something back to people who give so much themselves.

You can watch the full story on DaBella's YouTube channel or across its social platforms, including Facebook and Instagram.

Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPkoZ4aJjdA

About DaBella

DaBella is a nationwide home services company with 68 branches across the United States. The company was built on a simple idea, that quality begins at home, and that caring for families means caring for the homes they live in. That same mindset shapes how DaBella shows up for its communities through DaBella Cares and tributes like Operation Hero, giving back to the people who make the business possible in the first place.

SOURCE DaBella