DACFP Announces that America's #1 Crypto Education Program is Now Fully Updated, While Survey Shows 82% of Investors Expect Advisors to be Crypto-Knowledgeable

FINRA-listed professional designation remains the standard for advisors and their firms

GREAT FALLS, Va., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals has released a complete update to its Certified in Blockchain and Digital AssetsSM online course, with all-new content on portfolio construction, regulation, crypto taxation and more. Current CBDA holders get free access to all the new content.

The updated program comes as investor demand for crypto-competent advisors reaches new highs: 82% of advised investors say they expect their financial advisors to be knowledgeable about crypto, and 62% say they would switch advisors to get digital assets advice.

Listed in the FINRA database of professional designations, the CBDA is the first and largest designation of its kind. Thousands of financial professionals from 37 countries have enrolled, gaining essential knowledge about the fastest-growing asset class in history.

"The CBDA designation gives financial professionals the knowledge they need to deliver on their fiduciary obligation to clients while helping them grow their practices. Advisors who fail to gain this knowledge risk losing credibility, clients and AUM," said DACFP Founder Ric Edelman, CBDA, author of the #1 Amazon best-seller, The Truth About Crypto.

Nearly nine in 10 investors (85%) say they want advice on crypto estate planning, 76% want crypto retirement planning, 72% want crypto tax planning and 67% want crypto trust planning. SEC and FINRA examiners are also increasingly asking firms to explain the basis for their crypto-related recommendations. Advisors who have not conducted due diligence on digital assets may face regulatory exposure, and those who fail to discuss crypto may leave their clients vulnerable to fraud from unvetted sources.

The CBDA course is an online and self-paced program, and offers 18 Continuing Education credits for the CFP®, CIMA®, RMA® and CPWA® designations. Its world-class faculty includes Scott Stornetta, the co-inventor of blockchain technology, and Anders Brownworth who helped architect and launch Circle's stablecoin (USDC). Enrollment is $699 with an annual renewal of $99.

To learn more, visit dacfp.com/certification.

About DACFP

Founded by Ric Edelman, the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals is the leading provider of crypto education for financial professionals. DACFP connects the financial services industry and digital assets communities with leading experts via live and online events, webinars, blogs and other educational content. Its flagship program, the Certified in Blockchain and Digital AssetsSM, is the first and largest designation program of its kind – an online self-study program featuring a world-class faculty and 18 Continuing Education credits. Thousands of financial professionals from 37 countries have enrolled.

SOURCE Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals