Sen. Tim Scott to Deliver Opening Remarks at DACFP's Eighth Annual Crypto Convergence; Cathie Wood, Thomas Lee Headline as Keynote Speakers

The Longest-Running Digital Assets Investment Conference Returns June 8-10 in Frisco, Texas

GREAT FALLS, Va., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals has announced that U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) will deliver opening remarks at Crypto Convergence 2026, the organization's flagship and the longest-running digital assets investment conference exclusively for financial professionals and accredited investors. The event takes place June 8-10 at the Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Sen. Scott will be joined by two of the most closely watched people in finance, Cathie Wood, founder, CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, and Thomas Lee, CFA, co-founder and head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, both delivering keynote addresses at the three-day conference.

As chair of the Senate Banking Committee, Sen. Scott has been one of the most influential legislators on digital asset policy in the nation's capital. He has led bipartisan efforts to advance the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, resolve the longstanding jurisdictional divide between the SEC and the CFTC, and position the U.S. as the global leader in crypto innovation.

"When you look at this year's lineup — which also includes leading innovators such as Bitwise, Grayscale and Solana, to name a few — it's hard to overstate the importance of this conference for financial professionals," said Ric Edelman, founder of DACFP and conference chair. "Our speaking faculty is driving the future of digital assets, and they are giving advisors direct access to the people and information that are defining how they will serve their clients over the next decade."

Now in its eighth year and formerly known as VISION, Crypto Convergence brings together financial advisors, investment professionals, family offices and accredited investors for an intensive, curriculum-driven program on digital assets. The conference will qualify for CFP®, IWI and CFA CE credits.

Speakers include 20 leading investors, policy experts and industry practitioners, with sessions covering crypto ETFs, tokenization of real-world assets, stablecoins, DeFi, institutional adoption and crypto tax strategy. All sessions take place on a single main stage, ensuring no attendee misses any content. PowerPoint-free presentations and structured Q&A maximize engagement throughout. Attendees can also participate in prescheduled meetings with asset managers who focus on their specific needs.

Qualified advisors who manage $50 million or more in client assets can apply for complimentary VIP attendance, which waives the $199 registration fee and includes hotel accommodations and event meals. To register or learn more, visit crypto-convergence.com.

About DACFP

Founded by Ric Edelman, the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals is the leading provider of crypto education. DACFP connects the financial services industry and digital assets communities with leading experts via live and online events, webinars, blogs and other educational content. Its flagship program, the FINRA-listed Certified in Blockchain and Digital Assets℠, is the first and largest designation program of its kind — an online self-study program featuring a world-class faculty and 18 continuing education credits. Thousands of financial professionals from 37 countries have enrolled.

SOURCE Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals