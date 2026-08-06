Daikin Joins Climate Week NYC 2026 as Climate Group Gold Partner to Advance Energy Security and Resilience

Daikin will participate in The Hub Live at Climate Week NYC, sharing perspectives on energy efficiency, electrification, inverter and heat pump technologies, and resilient energy systems.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin U.S. Corporation today announced that it will join Climate Week NYC 2026 as a Climate Group Gold Partner, reinforcing its goals of advancing practical solutions that support energy security, energy efficiency and resilience. As part of the official program, David Calabrese, Executive Vice President of Daikin U.S. Corporation, will join global leaders in participating in the first of three Hub Live Flagship Sessions on Monday, September 21. Throughout the session, they will discuss how smarter energy management, building technologies, and innovation can help strengthen energy security and resilience.

David Calabrese, Executive Vice President of Daikin U.S. Corporation, will join global leaders in participating in The Hub Live at Climate Week NYC, sharing perspectives on energy efficiency, electrification, inverter and heat pump technologies, and resilient energy systems.

Climate Week NYC, hosted by Climate Group, is the world's leading and most dynamic climate event, bringing together hundreds of events and activities across the City of New York throughout the week – in person, hybrid, and online. The event convenes business leaders, policymakers, innovators, and civil society organizations from around the world to accelerate climate action and sustainable growth. Each year, the event is held in close alignment with the United Nations General Assembly, and is taking place September 20-27, 2026, this year.

Daikin has been a global leader in the advancement of heating, cooling, ventilation, and air filtration solutions, delivering technologies that support indoor comfort and energy efficiency. As demand for energy continues to grow, Daikin is helping shape a sustainable energy future through electrification, high-efficiency heat pumps, inverter (variable-speed) technology, intelligent energy management, and circular solutions such as refrigerant recovery. The company's inverter technology is designed to help HVAC systems adjust performance based on demand, providing energy efficiency while maintaining comfort. By enabling buildings, homes, and critical infrastructure to optimize comfort while managing energy usage, Daikin offers equipment designed to help manage pressure on the electric grid, support resilience, and contribute to strong energy security. Operating in more than 170 countries, the company is committed to advancing technologies that support both economic growth and energy resilience.

"Meeting the world's growing energy needs will require more than expanding supply. It will require transforming how energy is used," said Calabrese. "By supporting efficiency, limiting peak demand, and enabling intelligent energy use through technologies such as inverter-driven systems, heat pumps, and advanced energy management, we are aiming to help strengthen grid resilience and energy security while supporting electrification. At Daikin, we are committed to advancing practical solutions that can help customers manage HVAC energy usage, support grid reliability, and create a sustainable and resilient future for generations to come. Climate Week NYC is an important opportunity and platform to exchange ideas and have thoughtful discussions with other global leaders that help accelerate innovative solutions and create lasting, measurable impact."

"Global energy demand will only continue to grow as economies electrify, AI-datacenters ramp up, countries develop, and more cooling and heating systems come online. This increases pressure on our energy systems and grids," said Helen Clarkson OBE, CEO at Climate Group. "To address these challenges, we'll not only need clean energy, but greater energy efficiency. That part of the energy debate is still widely overlooked, and it makes Daikin's participation in Climate Week NYC even more important, bringing the technologies and solutions that can strengthen energy resilience while reducing carbon pollution."

For more information regarding Daikin's participation in Climate Week NYC 2026, please visit: http://northamerica-daikin.com/climate-week

SOURCE Daikin